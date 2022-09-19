Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. STORE Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STOR   US8621211007

STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(STOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:00 2022-09-19 am EDT
31.78 USD   -0.39%
08:35aSTORE Capital Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
05:35aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Another Big Fed -2-
DJ
09/16STORE CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of STORE Capital Corporation - STOR
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STORE Capital Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend

09/19/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Increases Quarterly Dividend 6.5%

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital,” “STORE” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, which represents an increase of 6.5% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 17, 2022 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

The quarterly dividend was declared in accordance with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 15, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among STORE, Ivory Parent, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Parent”) and Ivory REIT, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub” and, together with Parent, the “Parent Parties”) relating to the previously announced merger of STORE and Merger Sub. The Parent Parties are affiliates of GIC, a global institutional investor, and Oak Street Real Estate Capital, a division of Blue Owl, Inc.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, following the payment of the foregoing dividend, the Company may not pay further dividends, except as necessary to preserve its tax status as a REIT.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease REIT that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 3,000 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 905 M - -
Net income 2022 335 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 9 003 M 9 003 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,3x
EV / Sales 2023 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
STORE Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,90 $
Average target price 30,83 $
Spread / Average Target -3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary B. Fedewa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherry Lynn Rexroad Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Tawn Kelley Non-Executive Chairman
Chad Allen Freed Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Joseph M. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.27%9 003
EQUINIX, INC.-26.14%56 899
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-10.17%39 716
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-36.63%32 213
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-32.43%24 583
W. P. CAREY INC.3.11%16 320