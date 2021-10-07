STORE Capital : Outlook Raised by S&P Global

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) raised its outlook to positive from stable and affirmed its ‘BBB’ issuer credit rating on the Company.

“We’re excited that S&P raised its outlook for STORE to positive, underscoring the resilience of our portfolio during the pandemic and our healthy operating performance and credit metrics, along with our prudent financial policies,” said Mary Fedewa, STORE Capital’s President and CEO. “We attribute our outstanding portfolio performance to the strength of our customers who operate in vital industries, the size and diversity of our portfolio, and our deep portfolio management expertise.”

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,700 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

