Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. STORE Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STOR   US8621211007

STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(STOR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/06 04:10:00 pm
33.17 USD   +1.31%
10/06STORE CAPITAL : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
BU
10/01Top Midday Gainers
MT
09/17STORE CAPITAL : Ceo mary fedewa featured in reit magazine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STORE Capital : Outlook Raised by S&P Global

10/07/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) raised its outlook to positive from stable and affirmed its ‘BBB’ issuer credit rating on the Company.

“We’re excited that S&P raised its outlook for STORE to positive, underscoring the resilience of our portfolio during the pandemic and our healthy operating performance and credit metrics, along with our prudent financial policies,” said Mary Fedewa, STORE Capital’s President and CEO. “We attribute our outstanding portfolio performance to the strength of our customers who operate in vital industries, the size and diversity of our portfolio, and our deep portfolio management expertise.”

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is a leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,700 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for STORE Capital’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. STORE Capital expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in STORE Capital’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
10/06STORE CAPITAL : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
BU
10/01Top Midday Gainers
MT
09/17STORE CAPITAL : Ceo mary fedewa featured in reit magazine
PU
09/15STORE CAPITAL : Announces Sherry L. Rexroad as New Chief Financial Officer (Form 8-K)
PU
09/15STORE CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09/15STORE Capital Corporation Announces Management Changes, Effective November 8, 2021
CI
09/15STORE CAPITAL : Hires Sherry Rexroad for CFO Role
MT
09/15STORE CAPITAL : Announces Sherry L. Rexroad as New Chief Financial Officer
BU
09/15Store Capital Announces Sherry L. Rexroad as New Chief Financial Officer Effective Nove..
CI
09/13STORE CAPITAL : Raises Dividend by 6.9% to $0.3850 Per Share; Payable Oct. 15 to Holders o..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 775 M - -
Net income 2021 246 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 8 992 M 8 992 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
STORE Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 33,17 $
Average target price 38,31 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary B. Fedewa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine Long Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christopher H. Volk Executive Chairman
Chad Allen Freed Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Joseph M. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION-2.38%8 992
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)6.43%68 418
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.4.01%42 075
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.9.52%29 738
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.98%26 381
SEGRO PLC25.32%19 352