Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  STORE Capital Corporation    STOR

STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(STOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STORE Capital : Releases 2020 Annual Stockholder Letter

02/26/2021 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the release of its 2020 annual letter to stockholders authored by Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Volk. The letter may be viewed and downloaded from STORE Capital’s Investor Relations website at ir.storecapital.com under CEO Letters.

In the letter, Mr. Volk reflects on STORE Capital’s business model which helped position the Company for success during a turbulent and challenging year that was unlike any other. He outlines the four “Table Stakes” STORE Capital deems essential for investing in STORE real estate as an asset class: 1) unit-level profit and loss statements, 2) master leases wherever possible, 3) invest at or below replacement cost, and 4) yields exceeding the auction marketplace. The four Table Stakes are essential for creating senior contracts, which proved important during 2020.

“Over the past ten years, we have been unfailingly consistent in our approach to our asset class and have publicly disclosed our Table Stakes adherence. In so doing, we have largely found that we have a singular view regarding this asset class that effectively places STORE in a class of its own. And in 2020, this made all the difference,” said Mr. Volk.

Mr. Volk also shares details on the unprecedented impact of the pandemic, mandatory shutdowns, and property closures, and how STORE was able to navigate through economic disruption, along with optimism for the future. “There will be many positives to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. An elevated ability to productively work remotely stands to improve our work-life balance. Likewise, our ability to remotely positively touch and inspire others, as in our inaugural externship program. As for our customers, the pandemic has inspired operational and business model enhancements that stand to make them emerge stronger from this collective experience. With all this in mind, we look forward to the coming years with the excitement for the good we will deliver and the asset class we uniquely and proudly address.”

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,600 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
05:04pSTORE CAPITAL : Releases 2020 Annual Stockholder Letter
BU
04:18pSTORE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11:26aSTORE CAPITAL : Janney Adjusts Fair Value Estimate on STORE Capital to $32 From ..
MT
06:04aSTORE CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
02/25STORE CAPITAL : Chief Financial Officer Catherine Long to Retire in 2021
MT
02/25STORE CAPITAL : Announces Planned Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Catherin..
BU
02/25STORE CAPITAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25STORE CAPITAL : Adjusted Funds From Operations, Revenue Tumble; Issues 2021 Guid..
MT
02/25STORE CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
02/25STORE CAPITAL : Earnings Flash (STOR) STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 701 M - -
Net income 2020 214 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 552 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,3x
Yield 2020 4,18%
Capitalization 8 989 M 8 989 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
STORE Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,21 $
Last Close Price 33,86 $
Spread / Highest target 9,27%
Spread / Average Target -1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher H. Volk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Fedewa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Catherine Long Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Morton H. Fleischer Non-Executive Chairman
Chad Allen Freed Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.35%8 869
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-10.53%56 999
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.68%37 663
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.84%23 624
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.93%22 996
SEGRO PLC-2.17%15 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ