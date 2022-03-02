Log in
    STOR   US8621211007

STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(STOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STORE Capital Releases Annual Letter to Stockholders

03/02/2022 | 06:46am EST
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that President and CEO Mary Fedewa’s Annual Letter to Stockholders was made available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website. To view the letter, please visit ir.storecapital.com.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,850 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 888 M - -
Net income 2022 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 5,24%
Capitalization 8 315 M 8 315 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 99,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 30,31 $
Average target price 36,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary B. Fedewa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherry Lynn Rexroad Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Tawn Kelley Chairman
Chad Allen Freed Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Joseph M. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION-11.89%8 315
EQUINIX, INC.-15.97%64 485
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-8.06%38 921
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-24.17%38 153
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-15.77%30 039
SEGRO PLC-10.20%20 682