  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. STORE Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STOR

STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(STOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

STORE Capital : Teams Up with the American Heart Association for March Madness

04/22/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
Thursday, April 22, 2021
STORE Capital Teams Up with the American Heart Association for March Madness

STORE Capital's employee-led Celebration and Community Committees teamed up to host a 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball 'March Madness' Bracket Challenge to benefit the American Heart Association.

STORE employees enjoyed a thrilling March Madness Bracket Challenge made even more exciting by a historic number of upsets in the competition. STORE's President and CEO Mary Fedewa briefly topped the bracket challenge leaderboard adding even more drama and interest to the charity event.

The bracket challenge benefitted the American Heart Association's 2021 Phoenix Heart Walk Digital Experience, a virtual event designed to raise awareness of heart disease. STORE Capital provided a company matching donation of $2,500 as well as $50 per participant. With employee donations of more than $6,500 the bracket challenge charity event raised a total of more than $10,000.

STORE Capital is proud to have joined with more than a million people in over 300 cities across the nation supporting the American Heart Association.

Disclaimer

STORE Capital Corp. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 18:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 770 M - -
Net income 2021 241 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Yield 2021 4,14%
Capitalization 9 536 M 9 536 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
STORE Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 35,57 $
Last Close Price 35,40 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mary B. Fedewa President. Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine Long Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christopher H. Volk Executive Chairman
Chad Allen Freed Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Joseph M. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION4.18%9 433
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)1.69%65 051
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.11%42 432
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.93%26 439
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.53%25 618
SEGRO PLC4.88%16 500
