STORE Capital : Teams Up with the American Heart Association for March Madness

Thursday, April 22, 2021

STORE Capital's employee-led Celebration and Community Committees teamed up to host a 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball 'March Madness' Bracket Challenge to benefit the American Heart Association.

STORE employees enjoyed a thrilling March Madness Bracket Challenge made even more exciting by a historic number of upsets in the competition. STORE's President and CEO Mary Fedewa briefly topped the bracket challenge leaderboard adding even more drama and interest to the charity event.

The bracket challenge benefitted the American Heart Association's 2021 Phoenix Heart Walk Digital Experience, a virtual event designed to raise awareness of heart disease. STORE Capital provided a company matching donation of $2,500 as well as $50 per participant. With employee donations of more than $6,500 the bracket challenge charity event raised a total of more than $10,000.

STORE Capital is proud to have joined with more than a million people in over 300 cities across the nation supporting the American Heart Association.