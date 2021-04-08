Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  STORE Capital Corporation    STOR

STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(STOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STORE Capital : to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 6, 2021

04/08/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, May 6, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held later that day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call to expedite entry into the call and avoid the need to speak to an operator. To pre-register, please visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10154191/e61bb64c6e and enter your contact information any time prior to the start of the call on May 6, 2021. You will then receive a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,600 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
06:46aSTORE CAPITAL  : to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 6, 2021
BU
04/05STORE CAPITAL  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts STORE Capital PT to $31 From $29, Mainta..
MT
04/05STORE CAPITAL  : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Triple Net REIT Day
BU
04/01STORE CAPITAL  : Holds exclusive 5th annual inside track forum on-demand video s..
PU
03/31DOLLARAMA  : Hikes Dividend by 7%, Reports Q4 EPS $0.56; Plans Canadian Store Ne..
MT
03/25STORE CAPITAL  : Maintains commitment to community and charitable giving during ..
PU
03/17STORE CAPITAL  : Wells Fargo Adjusts STORE Capital PT to $38 From $36, Maintains..
MT
03/15STORE CAPITAL CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/15STORE CAPITAL  : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend
BU
03/10STORE CAPITAL  : Ceo discusses quarter-end results and goals for the post-pandem..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 770 M - -
Net income 2021 241 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 9 069 M 9 069 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
STORE Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 35,07 $
Last Close Price 34,11 $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher H. Volk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Fedewa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Catherine Long Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Morton H. Fleischer Non-Executive Chairman
Chad Allen Freed Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STORE CAPITAL CORPORATION0.38%9 069
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-4.16%61 113
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.2.43%40 172
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-4.61%24 721
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION5.44%24 483
SEGRO PLC1.29%15 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ