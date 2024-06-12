STOREBRAND ASA: Capital Reduction completed

In accordance with the purpose of the buy-back programs carried out by

Storebrand ASA ("Storebrand") from 29 March 2023 to 22 December 2023, the

company's annual general meeting held on 4 April 2024 decided to reduce the

company's share capital with NOK 87,625,925 from NOK 2,327,489,330 to NOK

2,239,863,405, by deletion of 17,525,185 shares.



The resolution to reduce the share capital was registered with the Norwegian

Register of Business Enterprises on 9 April 2024. The subsequent creditor notice

period of six weeks has now expired, and the capital reduction has therefore

been completed in accordance with the resolution from the annual general

meeting. The new share capital of Storebrand is NOK 2,239,863,405 divided

between 447,972,681 shares of NOK 5.00 each. Each share carries one vote at the

company's general meeting.



Lysaker, 12 June 2024



For further inquiries, please contact:



Johannes Narum, Head of Investor Relations:



johannes.narum@storebrand.no or (+47) 993 33 569



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5

-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



