STOREBRAND ASA: Capital Reduction completed

In accordance with the purpose of the buy-back programs carried out by
Storebrand ASA ("Storebrand") from 29 March 2023 to 22 December 2023, the
company's annual general meeting held on 4 April 2024 decided to reduce the
company's share capital with NOK 87,625,925 from NOK 2,327,489,330 to NOK
2,239,863,405, by deletion of 17,525,185 shares.
The resolution to reduce the share capital was registered with the Norwegian
Register of Business Enterprises on 9 April 2024. The subsequent creditor notice
period of six weeks has now expired, and the capital reduction has therefore
been completed in accordance with the resolution from the annual general
meeting. The new share capital of Storebrand is NOK 2,239,863,405 divided
between 447,972,681 shares of NOK 5.00 each. Each share carries one vote at the
company's general meeting.
Lysaker, 12 June 2024
For further inquiries, please contact:
Johannes Narum, Head of Investor Relations:
johannes.narum@storebrand.no or (+47) 993 33 569
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Storebrand is a Nordic financial group, delivering increased security and
financial wellness for people and companies. We offer sustainable solutions and
encourage our customers to take good economic decisions for the future. Our
purpose is clear: we create a brighter future. Storebrand has about 55.000
corporate customers, 2.2 million individual customers and manages NOK 1,281
billion. The Group has its headquarter at Lysaker outside of Oslo, Norway.
Storebrand (STB) is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
