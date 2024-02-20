Stock STB STOREBRAND ASA
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Storebrand ASA

Equities

STB

NO0003053605

Investment Management & Fund Operators

Market Closed - Oslo Bors
Other stock markets
 10:45:00 2024-02-19 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
93.9 NOK -0.45% Intraday chart for Storebrand ASA +1.76% +4.29%
08:02am STOREBRAND : Model update: the Q4 showed insurance weakness, but the pricing benefit will soon materialise Alphavalue
Feb. 13 Storebrand Unit Issues NOK400 Million Bond, Buys Back NOK1.1 Billion Bond MT
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Storebrand ASA

STOREBRAND : Model update: the Q4 showed insurance weakness, but the pricing benefit will soon materialise Alphavalue
Storebrand Unit Issues NOK400 Million Bond, Buys Back NOK1.1 Billion Bond MT
Finnish insurer Sampo misses Q4 earnings forecast RE
STOREBRAND : Solvency’s volatility puts Storebrand on the spot Alphavalue
Storebrand Kicks Off NOK400 Million Tranche of Share Buyback Program MT
Transcript : Storebrand ASA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
US Futures, European Stocks Mixed DJ
Storebrand ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Storebrand ASA Proposes Cash Dividend, Payable from 16 April 2024 CI
New H&M boss Daniel Ervér faces pricing dilemma in fight to win back customers RE
H&M CEO quits as sales keep sliding, shares drop RE
H&M profit target in spotlight as cost-cutting gathers pace RE
Under pressure from Shein, H&M reaches for upmarket shoppers RE
STOREBRAND : CMD: Back to earth Alphavalue
European shares edge higher as chemical makers rise; Fed rate verdict in focus RE
Storebrand says it will be challenging to reach 2023 profit ambition RE
Transcript : Storebrand ASA - Analyst/Investor Day
Storebrand Issues NOK125 Million Additional Tier 1 Bonds MT
Storebrand Plans Issue of Additional Tier 1 Bonds Worth NOK125 Million MT
STOREBRAND : Storebrand model update Alphavalue
Norway's Storebrand Launches NOK1 Billion Bond Issue MT
STOREBRAND : Q3: high solvency ratio push for returns Alphavalue
Tranche Update on Storebrand ASA (OB:STB)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 14, 2023. CI
Nordic Stocks Rose Wednesday; Billerud Topped Leaders DJ
Storebrand Considers Up to NOK1 Billion Bond Issue MT

Chart Storebrand ASA

Chart Storebrand ASA
More charts

Company Profile

Storebrand ASA is one of the largest Norwegian life insurance companies. The activity is organized around 3 areas: - management of retirement savings without guarantee: NOK 1,120 billion in assets under management at the end of 2022 - insurance: property and casualty and life insurance for individuals (51.3% of written premiums), business life and health insurance (26.5%) and disability insurance (22.2%); - guaranteed pension fund management.
Sector
Investment Management & Fund Operators
Calendar
2024-04-03 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Storebrand ASA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
93.9 NOK
Average target price
104.8 NOK
Spread / Average Target
+11.64%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Investment Management & Fund Operators

1st Jan change Capi.
STOREBRAND ASA Stock Storebrand ASA
+4.29% 3 994 M $
BLACKROCK, INC. Stock BlackRock, Inc.
-2.19% 118 B $
UBS GROUP AG Stock UBS Group AG
-6.13% 89 164 M $
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Stock Apollo Global Management, Inc.
+17.90% 63 993 M $
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Stock Brookfield Corporation
+2.41% 62 737 M $
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) Stock Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
+5.96% 41 878 M $
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. Stock Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
+4.73% 40 256 M $
3I GROUP PLC Stock 3i Group plc
+1.78% 29 905 M $
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. Stock T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
+1.09% 24 347 M $
STATE STREET CORPORATION Stock State Street Corporation
-6.42% 21 888 M $
Other Investment Management & Fund Operators
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Storebrand ASA - Oslo Bors
  4. News Storebrand ASA
  5. Storebrand: Model update
+229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019
Replicate our performance
fermer