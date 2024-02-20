Storebrand ASA is one of the largest Norwegian life insurance companies. The activity is organized around 3 areas: - management of retirement savings without guarantee: NOK 1,120 billion in assets under management at the end of 2022 - insurance: property and casualty and life insurance for individuals (51.3% of written premiums), business life and health insurance (26.5%) and disability insurance (22.2%); - guaranteed pension fund management.

