STORSKOGEN GROUP AB (PUBL) Tender Information Document in respect of a tender offer for certain outstanding SEK bonds Storskogen Group AB (publ), reg. no. 559223-8694 (the "Issuer") today announces its invitation to the holders (including any beneficial owners who hold their bonds via nominees or custodians) (the "Bondholders") of its outstanding bonds outlined below (together, the "Bonds") to tender their Bonds for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the "Tender Offer") subject to the Transaction Cap (as defined below) and the satisfaction of the New Financing Conditions (as defined below) being met. The Issuer has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial ("Danske Bank"), Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea"), Swedbank AB (publ) ("Swedbank"), DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch ("DNB") and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ("SEB") to act as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") in connection with the Tender Offer. In connection with the Tender Offer, the Issuer intends to issue new senior unsecured floating rate bonds in an estimated initial amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 (the "New Bonds"), subject to market conditions. The Issuer has mandated Danske Bank, Nordea and Swedbank as global coordinators (the "Global Coordinators") and the Global Coordinators, DNB and SEB as joint bookrunners in respect of the issuance of the New Bonds. The Tender Offer is made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out below. Purchase price Subject to the terms and conditions set out in this tender information document and the applicable minimum denomination in respect of the Bonds, the Issuer offers to purchase the Bonds at the purchase price set out below (the "Purchase Price"): Description of the Bonds ISIN Outstanding Amount Minimum Denomination Purchase Price 2021/2025 Sr Unsec FRN SE0017084650 SEK 3,000,000,000 SEK 1,250,000 101.00% The Issuer will also pay an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest on the Bonds on the Settlement Date (as defined below) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds ("Accrued Interest"). Deadline The Tender Offer expires 30 May 2024, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer (the "Expiration Date"). The Issuer will announce the results and whether any Bonds will be accepted for purchase under the Tender Offer as soon as reasonably practicable after the Expiration Date and the pricing of the New Bonds. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on or around 7 June 2024 (the "Settlement Date") and to the extent possible on the same day as the settlement of the New Bonds, such Settlement Date to be communicated as part of the New Bonds book building process. Subject to the terms and conditions set out in this tender information document and applicable law, the Issuer may, in its sole and absolute discretion, extend, re-open, amend or waive any condition of or terminate the Tender Offer at any time. Bondholders are advised to read carefully this document for the details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Tender Offer. Transaction Cap The tendered amount of Bonds accepted by the Issuer will be capped at an amount equal to the total nominal amount of New Bonds issued (the "Transaction Cap"), subject to the Issuer's sole discretion of increasing, decreasing or removing the Transaction Cap. If the Issuer decides to accept for purchase valid tender instructions made pursuant to the Tender Offer and the aggregate nominal amount of Bonds validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer is greater than the Transaction Cap, the Issuer will accept such Bonds for purchase on a pro rata basis and on the principles described below, subject to the minimum denomination of SEK 1,250,000. D-6336603-v2

Priority take out and scaling In the event of any scaling in the acceptance of Bonds to be purchased in the Tender Offer, the Issuer will firstly accept tender instructions from investors who subscribe for and are allocated New Bonds up to the nominal amount subscribed for and allocated in the issue of the New Bonds to such investor. In respect of tender instructions for Bonds that have not been priority allocated in accordance with the aforesaid, the Issuer will thereafter secondly accept either all or none of the tender instructions of Bonds submitted at the minimum denomination of the respective Bonds and thirdly all other tender instructions of Bonds with a total nominal amount above the minimum denomination on a pro rata basis. The acceptance of tender instructions of Bonds will be rounded to a multiple of SEK 1,250,000 and any scaling made by the Issuer is binding on all Bondholders who validly tendered their Bonds. Purpose of the Tender Offer The Tender Offer is being made as part of the Issuer's commitments to exercise active management of its balance sheet. The purpose of the Tender Offer is to pro-actively manage the Issuer's upcoming debt maturity profile well in advance of its final maturity date. Priority in New Bonds The Issuer will, in connection with the allocation of the New Bonds, consider, among other factors whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Bonds has, prior to such allocation, validly tendered Bonds pursuant to the Tender Offer and, if so, the aggregate nominal amount of Bonds tendered by such investor, subject to the investor being an eligible buyer of the New Bonds given the target market for the New Bonds in accordance with Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II). In the event that a Bondholder validly tenders Bonds pursuant to the Tender Offer, such Bonds will remain subject to the conditions of the Tender Offer as set out in this Tender Information Document irrespective of whether that Bondholder receives all, part or none of any allocation of New Bonds for which it has applied. Bondholders are advised that (i) no assurance is given, in any event, that a particular Bondholder will be allocated New Bonds up to or in excess of the allocation for which it has applied; (ii) priority allocation preferences granted in connection with valid tenders of Bonds may be subject to pro rata scaling; and (iii) in connection with the New Bonds, the Issuer may decide in its sole discretion, not to issue any New Bonds, as a result of which Bondholders who have requested a priority allocation preference will receive no such allocation and Bondholders who make any separate application will receive no New Bonds. The Issuer has sole discretion to modify or disregard priority allocation preferences in determining allocations with respect to any New Bonds issued. New Financing Conditions The Issuer's acceptance of Bonds validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer is conditional upon that, in the sole and absolute discretion and determination of the Issuer, (i) the terms and conditions of the New Bonds being satisfactory to the Issuer, including, but not limited to, as to the price and volume of the New Bonds and (ii) the successful outcome of the issuance of New Bonds (including the receipt of funds by the Issuer), which will enable the Issuer to finance the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest of the total amount of Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer (together "New Financing Conditions"). For the avoidance of doubt, the Issuer is not under any obligation to accept any tender of Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer. Any tender of Bonds for purchase may be rejected by the Issuer for any reason, and the Issuer is not under any obligation to Bondholders to furnish any reason or justification for refusing to accept a tender of Bonds for purchase. The Issuer's acceptance of Bonds validly tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer will be irrevocable, but always subject to the Transaction Cap described above and the satisfaction of the New Financing Conditions. The Dealer Managers acting as settlement agents Settlement of the transactions pursuant to the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade via the Dealer Managers. The Dealer Managers are acting solely as settlement agents on behalf of the Issuer, and any trades booked as part of the settlement of the Tender Offer shall be understood as being between the relevant Bondholders and the Issuer, with relevant risks and responsibilities to carry out such settlement being between the Bondholders and the Issuer. Bondholders should note that the Dealer Managers will not be bound to make any payments to Bondholders, and any payments to Bondholders by the Dealer Managers on behalf of the Issuer will be subject to the aggregate amount of all amounts payable by the Issuer having been identified as being received by the Dealer Managers. The Dealer Managers disclaims any liability whatsoever toward Bondholders in connection with the Tender Offer and any execution of the tender settlement. Restrictions: No sale or offer of New Bonds This document does not constitute an offer or a sale of the New Bonds. Nothing in this document constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Bonds in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the Securities Act. The New Bonds have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A of the Securities Act ("Rule 144A") in compliance with Rule 144A or pursuant to another exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Nordea will not effect any offers or sales of any bonds in the United States or to U.S. persons unless through its U.S. registered broker-dealer Nordea Securities LLC. Swedbank is not a U.S. registered broker- dealer and accordingly Swedbank will only effect offers and sales of New Bonds solely outside of the United States in accordance with Regulation S. Investors who wish to buy New Bonds should contact their sales contact at a relevant bookrunner for the New Bonds to obtain all relevant documentation. Participation Bondholders can only participate in the Tender Offer by submitting a valid tender instruction. Only Bondholders who are clients of, and can execute a secondary trade upon settlement with any of the Dealer Managers with all required know your customer (KYC) and similar documentation in place may participate in this Tender Offer and Bondholders must contact a Dealer Manager to receive a tender application form that includes the details of how to participate in the Tender Offer. Tender instructions given via the tender D-6336603-v2

application form or via other form of tender instructions in a way that is permitted in accordance with what is stated in the tender application form are irrevocable by the Bondholders, except for in the limited circumstances described in the tender application form. Bondholders should consult their own tax, accounting, financial and legal advisers regarding the suitability to themselves of the tax, accounting, financial and legal consequences of participating in the Tender Offer. Bondholders who do not participate in the Tender Offer, or whose Bonds are not accepted for purchase by the Issuer, will continue to hold their Bonds subject to the terms and conditions of the Bonds. To obtain a tender application form and participate in the Tender Offer please contact a Dealer Manager at the details below. Placing fee The New Bonds bookrunners will subject to certain conditions be paid a fee by the Issuer in respect of the placement of the transaction relating to the New Bonds. CONTACT INFORMATION Dealer Managers Danske Bank DNB Email: dcm_admin@danskebank.se Email: bond.syndicate@dnb.no Nordea SEB Email: nordealiabilitymanagement@nordea.com Email: liabilitymanagementdcm@seb.se Swedbank Email: liabilitymanagement@swedbank.se This document is released by the Issuer and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Tender Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this document is released, on behalf of the Issuer by Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations, andreas.lindblom@storskogen.com, at 8.00 CEST on 27 May 2024. D-6336603-v2

