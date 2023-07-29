Stove Kraft Limited announced that at its board meeting held on 29 July 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Navin Singhania, as chief technology officer (Senior Management Personnel). Date of appointment is 29 July 2023. Mr. Navin Singhania has a rich & diverse industry experience or around 30 years across FMCG, Telecom, Healthcare verticals in IT transformation, Digital journey, ITSM, CRM and ERP.

He started professional journey at Hindustan Unilever Ltd., where he had a long stint spanning 13 plus years in driving business transformation in manufacturing, commercial, supply chain and finance functions. He was at the forefront of digital transformation at Idea Cellular where he was part of the team in pioneering number portability & managing prepaid transformation for 160 M subscribers, 2 Lakhs retailers and 25000 Distributors. He was later associated with Pfizer Ltd. as Director Digital and Technology where he implemented many solutions around best in class Veeva CRM, mobile apps, websites etc.

He was associated with Eris Oaknet Healthcare prior to joining its organization.