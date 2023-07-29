Stove Kraft Limited announced that at its board meeting held on 29 July 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Ramakrishna Pendyala, a Chartered Accountant as chief financial officer of the company with immediate effect. Date of appointment is 29 July 2023. Mr. Ramakrishna Pendyala holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

He has more 18 years of experience in the corporate finance, controlling, auditing, taxation, corporate governance and compliance fields. Previously he worked as Group Chief Financial Officer in Hical Technologies Private Limited, Group Chief Financial Officer of Gokaldas Images Private Limited and also worked in various senior management positions in Stove Kraft Limited, Mann+Hummel Filter Private Limited, Areva T&D India Limited and Price Waterhouse Coopers in the Assurance division.