Stove Kraft : Spurt in Volume

September 12, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai- 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 543260 NSE Symbol: STOVEKRAFT Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Clarification on Spurt in Volume

This is in reference to the Letter No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12277 and dated September 09, 2022 of NSE seeking clarification on spurt in volume of Company's securities across exchanges in the recent past.

We would like to inform that the company is in compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and has been promptly informing Stock Exchanges on all events and information, which have bearing on operation and performance of the company.

There is no undisclosed/price sensitive information or any impending announcement/corporate action which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time.

Further, we would like to assure you that Company, as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, shall continue to promptly inform the exchanges of all material events/information/actions..

We hope the above clarifies and request you to kindly take the same on your records please.

Thanking you,

For Stove Kraft Limited

Digitally signed by

Elangovan S Elangovan S

Date: 2022.09.12 09:46:34 +05'30'

Elangovan S.

Company Secretary