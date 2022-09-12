Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Stove Kraft Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543260   INE00IN01015

STOVE KRAFT LIMITED

(543260)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
693.90 INR   +9.57%
08:30aSTOVE KRAFT : Spurt in Volume
PU
08/04Stove Kraft Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/15Stove Kraft Plans to Open Up To 40 More Company-Owned Stores in Karnataka, India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stove Kraft : Spurt in Volume

09/12/2022 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 12, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai- 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 543260

NSE Symbol: STOVEKRAFT

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Clarification on Spurt in Volume

This is in reference to the Letter No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12277 and dated September 09, 2022 of NSE seeking clarification on spurt in volume of Company's securities across exchanges in the recent past.

We would like to inform that the company is in compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and has been promptly informing Stock Exchanges on all events and information, which have bearing on operation and performance of the company.

There is no undisclosed/price sensitive information or any impending announcement/corporate action which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time.

Further, we would like to assure you that Company, as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, shall continue to promptly inform the exchanges of all material events/information/actions..

We hope the above clarifies and request you to kindly take the same on your records please.

Thanking you,

For Stove Kraft Limited

Digitally signed by

Elangovan S Elangovan S

Date: 2022.09.12 09:46:34 +05'30'

Elangovan S.

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Stove Kraft Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 12:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 13 318 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2023 683 M 8,58 M 8,58 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,4x
Yield 2023 0,43%
Capitalization 22 807 M 286 M 286 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 205
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart STOVE KRAFT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Stove Kraft Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOVE KRAFT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 693,90 INR
Average target price 850,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Nitinbhai Mehta Chief Executive Officer & Director
A. S. Balaji Chief Financial Officer
Lakshmikant Kapil Gupta Non-Executive Chairman
Elangovan S. Secretary & Compliance Officer
Shubha Rao Mayya Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STOVE KRAFT LIMITED-28.72%286
RATIONAL AG-45.09%5 644
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-28.10%3 531
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-0.37%2 799
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.-37.60%1 794
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED0.32%1 725