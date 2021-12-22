Log in
    STPI   TH0566B10Z08

STP&I PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(STPI)
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STP&I Public : Extension of the Period of Rental Income Compensation Measure of Summer Hill Project and Summer Hub Project under the Undertaking Agreement to the KTBST Mixed Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ("KTBSTMR")

12/22/2021 | 06:23am EST
Date/Time
22 Dec 2021 18:07:44
Headline
Extension of the Period of Rental Income Compensation Measure of Summer Hill Project and Summer Hub Project under the Undertaking Agreement to the KTBST Mixed Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ("KTBSTMR")
Symbol
STPI
Source
STPI
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

STP&I pcl published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 763 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
Net income 2020 -837 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net Debt 2020 1 447 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 713 M 258 M 258 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,74x
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 782
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart STP&I PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
STP&I Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STP&I PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Masthawin Charnvirakul Managing Director & Director
Supattra Yangtrong Manager-Finance & Accounting
Chavarat Charnvirakul Chairman
Atitaya Charnvirakul Secretary & Manager-Administrative Department
Wicha Jiwalai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STP&I PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED53.09%258
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.25.71%26 140
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.164.10%22 105
JSW STEEL LIMITED69.97%20 918
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION44.24%19 778
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.01%15 358