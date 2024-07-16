STR Holdings, Inc. Provides Update

STR Holdings, Inc. ("STRI" or the "Company") is providing today a status update to shareholders.

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI)

TOLLAND, CT, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ ‐‐ As announced on September 14, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and a majority of stockholders previously approved a Plan of Complete Liquida on and Dissolu on (the "Plan").

As contemplated by the Plan, the Company ﬁled a Cer ﬁcate of Dissolu on, eﬀec ve on October 16, 2023, with the Delaware Secretary of State dissolving the Company and closing the stock transfer books and records for STRI.

Under advice of Delaware Counsel, the Company is pursuing a dissolu on process designed to preserve shareholder value and limit poten al liabili es, with the ul mate goal of maximizing the beneﬁt to shareholders in the form of a distribu on of the Company's cash.

The Company has made signiﬁcant progress along the dissolu on process, including comple on of public and private no ﬁca ons to solicit poten al creditor claims. No adverse claims were received as a result of these no ﬁca ons. The Company has agreed to con nue prior director and oﬃcer indemnity related to ongoing li ga on.

The Company intends to distribute, pro rata in one or more distribu ons, its remaining cash to its stockholders, to the extent that such cash has been determined legally available for such distribu on, and, if pursued by the Board, such distribu on is approved by the Delaware Court of Chancery. Cash is generally considered legally available for distribu on once all poten al liabili es have been paid, or otherwise provided for, in full. Stockholders of record will not be required to take any ac on to

par cipate in a distribu on.

As part of our con nuing wind‐down eﬀort, the Company further reduced recurring execu ve and director compensa on, professional fees, IT fees and net banking costs by approximately 86% vs. the prior year and by approximately 97% since the 2021 Board‐approved wind‐down. We have also completed the formal closing of our administra ve en ty in Hong Kong. The Company no longer owns any foreign en es, and all assets are held in the United States.

Among other ac vi es, the Company con nues to pursue various legal ac ons in India against Lucent Clean Energy PVT LTD demanding payment of monies owed for prior raw material and equipment sales.

As of the date of this publica on, the Company, its execu ves, and certain former business partners remain subject to a legal proceeding brought by former employees, related to the 2021 sale of Specialized Technology Resources España, S.A.U. and certain of its assets. The Company maintains that the case is without merit and expects to con nue its vigorous defense.