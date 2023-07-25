The Company announced on July 25, 2022, that it had ceased all manufacturing operations and was making progress toward an efficient wind-down of the Company's business, with the ultimate goal of maximizing the benefit to shareholders in the form of a distribution of the Company's cash.

Managed the Company's affairs to maintain our estimated range of $0 to $5 million for shareholder distribution.

Secured the unanimous support of our Board of a Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution for the Company, subject to the approval of our stockholders. We are working with our major stockholder to obtain its formal approval of the plan which, if and when approved by a majority of the shares of our outstanding stock, will allow the Company to file a Certificate of Dissolution with the Secretary of State of Delaware at the appropriate time vis-à-vis the litigation detailed herein. Following the effective date of the Certificate of Dissolution, we would be able to commence the formal dissolution process, which we plan to conduct under the supervision of the Delaware Chancery Court.

As of the date of this publication, the Company, its executives, and certain former business partners remain subject to a legal proceeding brought by former employees, related to the sale of Specialized Technology Resources España, S.A.U. and certain of its assets. The Company maintains that the non-labor case is without merit.

The Company intends to distribute, pro rata in one or more distributions, its remaining cash to its stockholders, to the extent that such cash has been determined legally available for such distribution, and such distribution is approved by the Delaware Chancery Court. Cash is generally considered legally available for distribution once all potential liabilities have been paid, or otherwise provided for, in full.

The Company reiterates that its estimate of funds that will be legally available for distribution remains in the range of $0 to $5 million. As of the date of this press release, the Company has 20,152,029 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

The amount and timing of distributions, if any, will depend upon and could be affected, delayed or eliminated by, among other things, (i) the timeline for important litigation against us, the timing of which is beyond the Company's ability to control, (ii) the amount and timing of claim settlements and reserves set aside to address creditors and contingent liabilities, (iii) the expenses incurred by the Company, and (iv) the timing and net proceeds received on the disposition of its remaining non-cash assets. The Company's major stockholder, or any other stockholder, could seek to interfere with, delay or cause the Company to abandon its wind-down plan. In addition, a creditor could seek an injunction against, or otherwise seek to interfere with the making of distributions to our stockholders, on the ground that the amounts to be distributed were needed to provide for the payment of our liabilities and expenses. Any such actions by a stockholder or a creditor could delay, reduce or eliminate the amount available for distribution to our stockholders, or otherwise cause the Company to abandon its wind-down plan. The Company cannot ensure that any funds will become available for distribution or be distributed to its stockholders.

