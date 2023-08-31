EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: STRABAG SE / Release of Financial Reports
STRABAG SE: Release of a Financial report

31.08.2023 / 07:04 CET/CEST
STRABAG SE hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.strabag.com/databases/internet/_public/content.nsf/web/DE-STRABAG.COM-ZB.html#?men1=4&men2=5&sid=452&h=5

Language: English
Address: https://www.strabag.com/databases/internet/_public/content.nsf/web/EN-STRABAG.COM-ZB.html#?men1=4&men2=5&sid=452&h=5

