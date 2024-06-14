EQS-News: STRABAG SE / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

PUBLICATION of the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2024 on the authorisation of the Management Board to acquire own shares pursuant to Section 65 (1) no. 8 and subsections 1a and 1b AktG.



The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE today, 14 June 2024:



„(1) The authorisation of the Management Board granted at the 18th Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2022 to acquire own shares shall be cancelled to the extent not utilised and the Management Board shall be authorised simultaneously, pursuant to Section 65 (1) no. 8 as well as subsections 1a and 1b AktG, to acquire no-par value bearer or registered shares of the company on the stock exchange, by public tender or in any other manner to the extent of up to 10% of the share capital during a period of 30 months from the date of this resolution at a minimum price of EUR 1.00 per share (= calculated value of one share in proportion to the share capital) and a maximum price of no more than EUR 43.00 per share. The purpose of the acquisition may not be to trade with own shares. This authorisation may be exercised in full or in part or in several partial amounts, and in pursuit of one or several purposes by the company, by a subsidiary (Section 189a no. 7 of the Austrian Commercial Code (UGB)) or by third parties acting on behalf of the company. The authorisation may be exercised once or several times. The authorisation shall be exercised by the Management Board in such a way that the proportion of the share capital associated with the shares acquired by the company on the basis of this authorisation or otherwise may not exceed 10% of the share capital at any time.



An acquisition may be decided by the Management Board; the Supervisory Board must be subsequently informed of this decision.



(2) The Management Board shall be authorised, with regard to the acquisition of no-par value bearer or registered shares of the company in accordance with resolution item 1, to exclude the shareholders’ proportionate selling rights that may accompany such an acquisition (reverse exclusion of subscription rights). An acquisition with exclusion of the proportionate selling rights (reverse exclusion of subscription rights) is subject to the prior approval of the Supervisory Board.



(3) The authorisation of the Management Board granted at the 18th Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2022 to withdraw own shares shall be cancelled to the extent not utilised and the Management Board shall be authorised to withdraw, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, all or part of the own shares acquired by the company without a further resolution by the General Meeting.



(4) The authorisation of the Management Board granted at the 18th Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2022 to sell own shares shall be cancelled to the extent not utilised and the Management Board shall be authorised, for a period of five years from this resolution, to sell or assign its own shares, with approval by the Supervisory Board, pursuant to Section 65 (1b) AktG in a manner other than on the stock market or through public tender, to the exclusion of the shareholders’ buyback rights (subscription rights), and to determine the conditions of sale. This authorisation may be exercised once or several times, in full or in part or in several partial amounts, and in pursuit of one or several purposes by the company, by a subsidiary (Section 189a no. 7 (UGB)) or by third parties acting on behalf of the company.”





