    STR   AT000000STR1

STRABAG SE

(STR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:02 2022-06-24 am EDT
40.33 EUR   -0.43%
07:38aCMS : STRABAG SE: Other admission duties to follow
EQ
07:34aAGM : STRABAG SE: Dividend Announcement
EQ
06/01STRABAG SE Trading Statement Q1-2022, Double-digit growth in work done and order backlog
AQ
CMS: STRABAG SE: Other admission duties to follow

06/24/2022 | 07:38am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: STRABAG SE / Notification on buy-back program
STRABAG SE: Other admission duties to follow

24.06.2022 / 13:36
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUBLICATION of the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2022 authorising the Management Board to acquire own shares in accordance with Section 65 Para 1 No 8 as well as Para 1a and 1b of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE held today, 24 June 2022:

The Management Board shall be authorised, in accordance with Section 65 Para 1 No 8 as well as Para 1a and 1b of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG), to acquire no-par value bearer or registered shares of the company on the stock exchange, by public tender or in any other manner to the extent of up to 10 % of the share capital during a period of 30 months from the date of this resolution at a minimum price of € 1.00 per share (= calculated value of one share in proportion to the share capital) and a maximum price of no more than € 42.00 per share. The purpose of the acquisition may not be to trade with own shares. This authorisation may be exercised once or several times, in full or in part or in several partial amounts, and in pursuit of one or several purposes by the company, by a subsidiary (Section 189a Para 7 of the Austrian Commercial Code (UGB)) or by third parties acting on behalf of the company. The authorisation will be exercised by the Management Board in such a way that the proportion of the share capital associated with the shares acquired by the company on the basis of this authorisation or otherwise may not exceed 10 % of the share capital at any time.

An acquisition may be decided by the Management Board; the Supervisory Board must be subsequently informed of this decision.

The Management Board shall be authorised, with regard to the acquisition of no-par value bearer or registered shares of the company (resolution item 1), to exclude the shareholders’ proportionate selling rights that may accompany such an acquisition (reverse exclusion of subscription rights). An acquisition under exclusion of the proportionate selling rights (reverse exclusion of subscription rights) is subject to the prior consent of the Supervisory Board.

The Management Board shall be authorised, to withdraw, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, all or part of the own shares acquired by the company without a further resolution by the General Meeting.

The Management Board shall be authorised, for a period of five years from this resolution, to sell or assign its own shares, with approval by the Supervisory Board, in accordance with Section 65 Para 1b AktG in a manner other than on the stock market or through a public tender, to the exclusion of the shareholders’ buyback rights (subscription rights), and to determine the conditions of sale. The authorisation may be exercised once or several times, in full or in part or in several partial amounts, and in pursuit of one or several purposes by the company, by a subsidiary (Section 189a Para 7 UGB) or by third parties acting on behalf of the company.


24.06.2022

Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.strabag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1383607  24.06.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 719 M 16 529 M 16 529 M
Net income 2022 414 M 436 M 436 M
Net cash 2022 1 339 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 4 155 M 4 369 M 4 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 74 436
Free-Float 21,4%
