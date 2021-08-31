EANS-Tip Announcement : STRABAG SE / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company STRABAG SE is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 31.08.2021 Publication Location: https://www.strabag.com Further inquiry note: STRABAG SE Diana Neumüller-Klein Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel: +43 1 22422-1116 diana.klein@strabag.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 01:29 ET (05:29 GMT)