  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Strabag SE
  News
  Summary
    STR   AT000000STR1

STRABAG SE

(STR)
EANS-Tip Announcement : STRABAG SE / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

08/31/2021 | 01:30am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the 
  aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content 
  of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
The company STRABAG SE is declaring the following financial reports below: 
 
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock 
Exchange Act 
English: 
Publication Date: 31.08.2021 
Publication Location: https://www.strabag.com 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
STRABAG SE 
Diana Neumüller-Klein 
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
Tel:   +43 1 22422-1116 
diana.klein@strabag.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 01:29 ET (05:29 GMT)

