EANS-Tip Announcement : STRABAG SE / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

The company STRABAG SE is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 31.08.2021
Publication Location: https://www.strabag.com
Further inquiry note:
STRABAG SE
Diana Neumüller-Klein
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: +43 1 22422-1116
diana.klein@strabag.com
