Announcement pursuant to Section 135 para 1 BörseG 2018



STRABAG SE: Change in the number of voting rights and the share capital



Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018), STRABAG SE hereby notifies that at the end of March 2024, the total number of voting rights amounts to 118,221,982 voting rights. At the end of March 2024, the share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 118,221,982.00 and is divided into 118,221,979 ordinary bearer shares and three registered shares (nos. 1, 2 and 3). The pro rata amount of the share capital per share is EUR 1.00.



As already announced on 21 March 2024, the changes result from the issuance of a total of 15,621,982 new bearer shares in the Company derived from the ordinary non-cash capital increase in March 2024.



