Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Strabag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STR   AT000000STR1

STRABAG SE

(STR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : STRABAG SE Trading Statement Q1 2021: Order backlog exceeds EUR 20 billion for the first time in the group's history - ATTACHMENT

05/27/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Company Information 
 
Vienna - 
 
* Output volume down 2 % due to adverse weather conditions 
* Order backlog at record level of EUR 20.1 billion 
* 2021 outlook confirmed: output volume slightly above previous year's level of 
  EUR 15.4 billion, EBIT margin below 4.0 % 
 
 
STRABAG SE, the publicly listed European-based technology group for construction 
services, today announced its figures for the first quarter of 2021. "For the 
first time in our group's history, the order backlog exceeds the EUR 20 billion 
mark, driven by large-scale projects in Germany and the UK, but also by smaller 
projects, for example in the continued stable residential and office 
construction sector," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE. 
 
Output volume 
The STRABAG SE Group generated an output volume of EUR 2.7 billion in the first 
quarter of 2021, down 2 % in a year-on-year comparison. Whereas the mild winter 
of the previous year had made it possible to work well in all markets during the 
same quarter (with the exception of Austria, where there was a temporary 
suspension of construction activity due to the lockdown), the cold temperatures 
in February and March of this year led to a reduction in construction output. In 
addition, a major tunnelling project in Chile was almost completed in the course 
of the year. 
 
Order backlog 
The order backlog reached a new record level of EUR 20.1 billion (+13 % compared 
with 31 March 2020). Large-scale motorway projects in Germany, Hungary and 
Poland were acquired in transportation infrastructures. In building 
construction, investment restraint has been noticeable in several segments, such 
as hotels, while acquisitions were made for a number of residential projects. 
Overall, Germany and the UK made the strongest contributions to the growth of 
the order backlog, though Austria also recorded an increase of 30 %. The order 
backlog was down in Poland, Serbia and the Benelux countries. 
 
Employees 
The number of employees decreased by 3 % to 71,292, with the reduction 
concentrated in the International + Special Divisions segment. In the Americas 
region, employee numbers declined due to the previously mentioned completion of 
a major tunnelling project. Employee figures in the remaining markets were mixed 
but showed virtually no change from a net perspective. 
 
Outlook 
The Management Board continues to expect an output volume slightly above the 
previous year's level in the 2021 financial year, i.e. above EUR 15.4 billion. 
In view of the current price developments for building materials in all core 
markets, the previously announced normalisation of the EBIT margin to below 4 % 
can be confirmed. Net investment (cash flow from investing activities) is not 
expected to exceed EUR 450 million. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
STRABAG SE 
Marianne Jakl 
Interim Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
Tel. +43 1 22422-1174 
marianne.jakl@strabag.com 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Attachments with Announcement: 
=--------------------------------------------- 
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/5/10730572/1/STRABAG_SE_Trading_Statement_Q1-2021_Mai_2021_e.pdf

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

All news about STRABAG SE
01:31aPRESS RELEASE  : STRABAG SE Trading Statement Q1 2021: Order backlog exceeds EUR..
DJ
05/26STRABAG  : Wins $626.3 Million Contract For Subway Works In Canada
MT
05/26PRESS RELEASE  : Strabag expanding subway in Canada for approx. EUR 500 million-..
DJ
05/25Skanska Wins $132 Million Piling Works Contract for High Speed Train Project ..
MT
05/24STRABAG SE  : quaterly sales release
05/19EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : STRABAG SE / Invitation to -4-
DJ
05/19EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : STRABAG SE / Invitation to -3-
DJ
05/19EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : STRABAG SE / Invitation to -2-
DJ
05/19EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : STRABAG SE / Invitation to the General Meeting according..
DJ
05/19EANS-VOTING RIGHTS  : Correction: STRABAG SE / -3-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 811 M 18 054 M 18 054 M
Net income 2021 343 M 418 M 418 M
Net cash 2021 1 067 M 1 301 M 1 301 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 3 658 M 4 467 M 4 458 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 75 324
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart STRABAG SE
Duration : Period :
Strabag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRABAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,28 €
Last Close Price 35,65 €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Birtel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Harder Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Gusenbauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Batke Member-Supervisory Board
Miroslav Cerveny Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRABAG SE25.31%4 467
VINCI14.68%64 734
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%32 534
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.40%27 994
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.21%21 699
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 694