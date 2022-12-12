Advanced search
STRABAG : Investor Presentation (December 2022)

12/12/2022 | 05:33am EST
STRABAG SE

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

DECEMBER 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is made by STRABAG SE (the "Company") solely for use at investor meetings and is furnished to you solely for your information.

This presentation speaks as of December 2022. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its parents or subsidiaries or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person (i) accepts any obligation to update any information contained herein or to adjust it to future events or developments or (ii) makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its parents or subsidiaries or any of their directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.

This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source, such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are

identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

2 Investor Presentation December 2022

1 STRABAG AT A GLANCE

2

GLOBAL TRENDS

3

THE STRABAG

IMPACTING THE

STRATEGY &

CONSTRUCTION

INVESTMENT

INDUSTRY

PROPOSITION

4 FINANCIAL

5 APPENDIX

PERFORMANCE

3 Investor Presentation December 2022

1 STRABAG AT A GLANCE

STRABAG AT A GLANCE

FACTS & FIGURES

  • Output volume 2021: € 16.1 billion
  • Net income 2021: € 596 million
  • 73,606 employees
  • >700 locations in more than 80 countries
  • Highly innovative: Central Technical Division with over 1,000 engineers, TPA (Quality & Innovation) with about 1,000 people and SID (Innovation & Digitalisation) with around 300 people
  • Equity ratio: >30%
  • Investment grade rating by S&P: BBB, outlook stable
  • Strong brands: STRABAG & ZÜBLIN

OUTPUT VOLUME BY REGION (2021)

STRONG MARKETS

#1 #2

#2

#1 #1 #3

#1 #1

Rest of Europe 8%

Rest of world 5%

Colombia

CEE

Germany

24%

46%

Austria 17%

Oman

Abu Dhabi

Chile

Qatar

5 Investor Presentation December 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strabag SE published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 855 M 16 708 M 16 708 M
Net income 2022 418 M 440 M 440 M
Net cash 2022 1 357 M 1 431 M 1 431 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,96x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 4 155 M 4 379 M 4 379 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 72 709
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart STRABAG SE
Duration : Period :
Strabag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRABAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,50 €
Average target price 49,67 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Birtel Chief Executive Officer
Christian Harder Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Gusenbauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Batke Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Miroslav Cerveny Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRABAG SE10.50%4 379
VINCI6.15%58 593
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.68%36 704
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.80%35 807
QUANTA SERVICES29.20%21 169
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.18%20 430