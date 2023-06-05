Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Strabag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STR   AT000000STR1

STRABAG SE

(STR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:08:06 2023-06-05 am EDT
39.68 EUR   +0.57%
02:57aStrabag : Investor Presentation (englisch, Juni 2023)
PU
02:55aStrabag : Investor Presentation (June 2023)
PU
05/31Strabag Se Trading Statement Q1/2023 : New record order backlog as solid basis for 2023 and beyond
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STRABAG : Investor Presentation (June 2023)

06/05/2023 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

If you're looking for innovative answers to tomorrow's challenges,

you've got to ask the right questions today.

We want to continue to set the pace for the whole industry by becoming not only the most innovative but also the most sustainable construction company in Europe.

This is what we mean by Work On Progress.

Disclaimer

This presentation is made by STRABAG SE (the "Company") solely for use at investor meetings and is furnished to you solely for your information.

This presentation speaks as of June 2023. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its parents or subsidiaries or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person (i) accepts any obligation to update any information contained herein or to adjust it to future events or developments or (ii) makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its parents or subsidiaries or any of their directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.

This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source, such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

By accepting this presentation, you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

3

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

STRABAG

Trading

Financial

Operational

Strategy &

Outlook 2023

Annex

at a Glance

Statement

Review 2022

Review 2022

Investment

& Share

Q1 2023

Proposition

1 | STRABAG at a Glance

Disclaimer

Strabag SE published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 06:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STRABAG SE
02:57aStrabag : Investor Presentation (englisch, Juni 2023)
PU
02:55aStrabag : Investor Presentation (June 2023)
PU
05/31Strabag Se Trading Statement Q1/2023 : New record order backlog as solid basis for 2023 an..
EQ
05/31STRABAG SE : 1st quarter results
CO
05/29STRABAG Group receives ISO certification for business compliance
AQ
05/26STRABAG SE : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/23Cognor Metals Sigs PLN 300+ Million Deal for New Rolling Plant
CI
05/17Agm : STRABAG SE: Notice of the 19th Annual General Meeting
EQ
05/11Strabag Se : Planned capital measures to reduce ownership interest of Rasperia to below 25..
EQ
05/11Strabag Se : Proposed capital measures to reduce the ownership interest of MKAO Rasperia T..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STRABAG SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 241 M 18 495 M 18 495 M
Net income 2023 510 M 547 M 547 M
Net cash 2023 1 932 M 2 072 M 2 072 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,94x
Yield 2023 5,07%
Capitalization 4 048 M 4 342 M 4 342 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 75 336
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart STRABAG SE
Duration : Period :
Strabag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRABAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 39,45 €
Average target price 52,60 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klemens Haselsteiner Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Christian Harder Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Gusenbauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Batke Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Magdolna P. Gyulainé Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRABAG SE0.90%4 342
VINCI15.32%65 118
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.14%38 140
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.97%36 005
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.26.37%26 143
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%25 641
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer