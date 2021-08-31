STRABAG : Presentation Semi-Annual results 2021 (englisch, 31.8.2021)

This presentation is made by STRABAG SE (the "Company") solely for use at investor meetings and is furnished to you solely for your information.
6M/2021, August 2021
ORDER BACKLOG REACHED AGAIN A NEW RECORD HIGH, OUTPUT VOLUME UP BY 3%
OUTPUT VOLUME (€M)
25,000
15,447
3%
6,9436,720
0
6M/21
6M/20
2020
Growth primarily due to the nearly one-fifth increase in the home market of Austria following temporary suspension of construction activity in the wake coronavirus crises last year
ORDER BACKLOG (€M)
25,000
9%
● +9% to new record high
21,102
19,441
18,369
● Numerous new projects in a wide range of sectors
mainly in Germany and Austria
0
6M/21
6M/20
2020
6M/2021, August 2021
STRONG GROWTH IN EARNINGS
EBITDA (€M)
1,500
406
0
1,174
35%
300
Growth of more than a third
6M/21
6M/20
2020
EBIT (€M)
700
631
140 211%
45
0
6M/21
6M/20
2020
Depreciation and amortisation comparable to six months 2020
Strong increase of EBIT attributable to the segments International + Special Divisions and North + West
6M/2021, August 2021
NET INCOME AFTER MINORITIES AFTER SIX MONTHS HIGH IN THE POSITIVE TERRITORY
NET INCOME AFTER MINORITIES (€M)
EARNINGS PER SHARE (€)
400
395
4
3.85
n.m.
88
n.m.
0.86
0
0
-1
-0.01
-100
6M/21
6M/20
2020
-1
6M/21
6M/20
2020
Net interest income less negative at € -3 million after € -13 million in 6M/20; positive exchange rate differences, as opposed to negative exchange rate differences in the same period of the previous year
Income tax rate of 33%
Earnings attributable to minority shareholders changed only little at € 3 million
While net income after minorities with € -0.79 million had been very slightly in negative territory in 6M/20, it posted € 88 million after 6M/21
6M/2021, August 2021
