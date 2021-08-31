Log in
STRABAG : Presentation Semi-Annual results 2021 (englisch, 31.8.2021)

08/31/2021 | 01:42am EDT
STRABAG SE JANUARY-JUNE 2021 RESULTS

31 AUGUST 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is made by STRABAG SE (the "Company") solely for use at investor meetings and is furnished to you solely for your information.

This presentation speaks as of August 2021. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its parents or subsidiaries or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its parents or subsidiaries or any of their directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.

This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source, such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

6M/2021, August 2021

ORDER BACKLOG REACHED AGAIN A NEW RECORD HIGH, OUTPUT VOLUME UP BY 3%

OUTPUT VOLUME (€M)

25,000

15,447

3%

6,9436,720

0

6M/21

6M/20

2020

  • Growth primarily due to the nearly one-fifth increase in the home market of Austria following temporary suspension of construction activity in the wake coronavirus crises last year

ORDER BACKLOG (€M)

25,000

9%

+9% to new record high

21,102

19,441

18,369

Numerous new projects in a wide range of sectors

mainly in Germany and Austria

0

6M/21

6M/20

2020

  • 6M/2021, August 2021

STRONG GROWTH IN EARNINGS

EBITDA (€M)

1,500

406

0

1,174

35%

300

  • Growth of more than a third

6M/21

6M/20

2020

EBIT (€M)

700

631

140 211%

45

0

6M/21

6M/20

2020

  • Depreciation and amortisation comparable to six months 2020
  • Strong increase of EBIT attributable to the segments International + Special Divisions and North + West
  • 6M/2021, August 2021

NET INCOME AFTER MINORITIES AFTER SIX MONTHS HIGH IN THE POSITIVE TERRITORY

NET INCOME AFTER MINORITIES (€M)

EARNINGS PER SHARE (€)

400

395

4

3.85

n.m.

88

n.m.

0.86

0

0

-1

-0.01

-100

6M/21

6M/20

2020

-1

6M/21

6M/20

2020

  • Net interest income less negative at € -3 million after € -13 million in 6M/20; positive exchange rate differences, as opposed to negative exchange rate differences in the same period of the previous year
  • Income tax rate of 33%
  • Earnings attributable to minority shareholders changed only little at € 3 million
  • While net income after minorities with € -0.79 million had been very slightly in negative territory in 6M/20, it posted € 88 million after 6M/21
  • 6M/2021, August 2021

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Strabag SE published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
