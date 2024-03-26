STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
March 26, 2024 at 11:41 am EDT
26.03.2024 / 16:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Wien, 22.3.2024
Overview
1. Issuer: STRABAG SE
2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG City: Wien Country: Österreich
4. Name of shareholder(s): AO Raiffeisenbank
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.3.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold
was crossed / reached
0,00 %
24,11 %
24,11 %
118 221 982
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0,00 %
27,78 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT000000STR1
0
0
0,00 %
0,00 %
SUBTOTAL A
0
0,00 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical / Cash Settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Share Purchase Agreement
n.a.
n.a.
Physisch
28 500 000
24,11 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
28 500 000
24,11 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments
held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
2
AO
Raiffeisenbank
1
0,00 %
24,11 %
24,11 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
This notice constitutes an update information with regard to a transaction announced in the ad hoc disclosure of Raiffeisen Bank International AG as of 19 December 2023: Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has taken a decision to acquire 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE via its Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank from Russian based MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. In December 2023, 28,500,00 shares in STRABAG SE corresponded to a stake of 27.78 percent of outstanding shares. Because of the capital increase and the issue of new shares by STRABAG SE, which became effective on 21 March 2024, STRABAG SE's new share capital amounts to EUR 118,221,982, divided into 118,221,982 shares. As a result of such capital increase, 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE correspond to a stake of 24.11 percent of the outstanding shares. Closing of the acquisition is subject to various conditions precedent including satisfactory completion of the sanctions compliance due diligence by RBI, regulatory approvals, and merger clearance.
Strabag SE is one of the leading European BTP groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- building and infrastructure construction (84.6%): road infrastructure, housing, offices, shopping centres, retail malls, hotels, hospitals, schools, airports, stations, bridges, industrial sites, etc. Net sales break down by country between Austria (16%), Germany (44.6%), Poland (7.3%), Chile (5%) and others (27.1%);
- management under concession of buildings and infrastructure (5.6%);
- sale of construction materials (4.3%): asphalt, concrete, etc. Moreover, Strabag develops an activity of prefabricated element production;
- real estate and infrastructure projects development (3.5%);
- other (2%).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Austria (16.1%), Germany (47%), Europe (27.9%) and others (9%).