STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Wien, 22.3.2024

Overview 1. Issuer: STRABAG SE 2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG City: Wien

Country: Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): AO Raiffeisenbank 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.3.2024 6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold

was crossed / reached 0,00 % 24,11 % 24,11 % 118 221 982 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,00 %

27,78 % Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018Wien, 22.3.2024Overview A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG

2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT000000STR1 0 0 0,00 % 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 0 0,00 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Share Purchase Agreement n.a. n.a. Physisch 28 500 000 24,11 % SUBTOTAL B.2 28 500 000 24,11 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural

person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments

held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 AO

Raiffeisenbank 1 0,00 % 24,11 % 24,11 % 9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notice constitutes an update information with regard to a transaction announced in the ad hoc disclosure of Raiffeisen Bank International AG as of 19 December 2023: Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has taken a decision to acquire 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE via its Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank from Russian based MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. In December 2023, 28,500,00 shares in STRABAG SE corresponded to a stake of 27.78 percent of outstanding shares. Because of the capital increase and the issue of new shares by STRABAG SE, which became effective on 21 March 2024, STRABAG SE's new share capital amounts to EUR 118,221,982, divided into 118,221,982 shares. As a result of such capital increase, 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE correspond to a stake of 24.11 percent of the outstanding shares. Closing of the acquisition is subject to various conditions precedent including satisfactory completion of the sanctions compliance due diligence by RBI, regulatory approvals, and merger clearance.

