EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STRABAG SE

STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.03.2024 / 16:40 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 26.3.2024 Overview ☐Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: STRABAG SE 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018) First name Name/Surname City Country BLR-Baubeteiligungs GmbH. Vienna Austria RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H. Vienna Austria Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung Spittal/Drau Austria Hans Peter Haselsteiner Klemens Peter Haselsteiner UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH Vienna Austria UNIQA Erwerb von Beteiligungen Gesellschaft m.b.H. Vienna Austria UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG Vienna Austria UNIQA Insurance Group AG Vienna Austria 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.3.2024 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

62.68 %

24.11 %

86.79 %

118 221 982 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

57.78 %

27.78 %

85.56 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT000000STR1 74 101 407 62.68 % Namensaktie 2 0.00 % SUBTOTAL A 74 101 409 62.68 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Right of first refusal see section 10. 20 days 28 500 001 24.11 % SUBTOTAL B.1 28 500 001 24.11 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Haselsteiner Hans Peter 0.06 % 0.06 % 2 Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung 1 30.68 % 30.68 % 3 Haselsteiner Klemens Peter 0.00 % 0.00 % 4 RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H. 7.65 % 7.65 % 5 BLR-Baubeteiligungs GmbH. 4 7.70 % 7.70 % 6 UNIQA Insurance Group AG 0.02 % 0.02 % 7 UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH 6 0.00 % 0.00 % 8 UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG 7 15.11 % 15.11 % 9 UNIQA Erwerb von Beteiligungen Gesellschaft m.b.H. 8 1.45 % 1.45 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Additional information: Of the 74,101,409 shares (approx. 62.68%) listed in section 7A, which are held by the legal entities listed in section 3 in total, only 57,000,002 shares (approx. 48.21%) are syndicated and therefore mutually attributable pursuant to Section 133 no. 1 BörseG. The remaining 17,101,407 shares (approx. 14.47%) are not syndicated and are therefore not mutually attributable pursuant to Section 133 no. 1 BörseG. On 21 March 2024, the issuer increased the share capital from 102,600,000 to 118,221,982 shares/voting rights. The following legal entities each exceeded the following thresholds through the direct/indirect acquisition (Section 130 BörseG 2018) of new shares/voting rights in the capital increase: - Hans Peter Haselsteiner and Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung - 30%; - RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN reg. Gen.m.b.H. - 15%; - UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG - 15%. The voting rights are (i) including attributed voting rights (Section 130 and Section 133 no. 1 and no. 4 BörseG 2018) and (ii) added together with the voting rights from financial instruments (B.1) (right of first refusal) (Section 131 para. 1 BörseG 2018) - in each case number of voting rights and %: - Hans Peter Haselsteiner (i) 64,841,191/ approx. 54.85%; (ii) 93,341,192/ approx. 78.95%; - Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung (i) 64,771,816/ approx. 54.79%; (ii) 93,271,817/ approx. 78.90%; - Klemens Peter Haselsteiner (i) 57,001,502/ approx. 48.22% - below the threshold of 50%; (ii) 85,501,503/ approx. 72.32% - below the threshold of 75%; - RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN reg. Gen.m.b.H. (i) 60,905,641/ approx. 51.52%; (ii) 89,405,642/ approx. 75.63%; - BLR-Baubeteiligungs GmbH. (i) 58,821,786/ approx. 49.76% - below the threshold of 50%; (ii) 87,321,787/ approx. 73.86% - below the threshold of 75%; - UNIQA Insurance Group AG (i) 62,353,081/ approx. 52.74%; (ii) 90,853,082/ approx. 76.85%; - UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH and UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG (i) 62,347,566/ approx. 52.74%; (ii) 90,847,567/ approx. 76.84%; - UNIQA Erwerb von Beteiligungen Gesellschaft m.b.H. (i) 57,342,487/ approx. 48.50% - below the threshold of 50%; (ii) 85,842,488/ approx. 72.61% - below the threshold of 75%. The attributed voting rights of approx. 24.11% on the basis of the right of first refusal (B.1) fall below the threshold of 25% (Sections 130 in conjunction with 131 para. 1 BörseG 2018): The core shareholders syndicate that has existed since 23 April 2007 ended at the end of 31 December 2022. Despite the termination of the core shareholders syndicate, the right of first refusal of the legal entities named in section 8. no. 1 to 3 and the right of first refusal of the legal entities named in section 8. under no. 4 to 9 remain in place as long as they each hold at least 8.5% of the share capital of the issuer. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited is subject to Council Regulation (EU) No 269/2014 of 17 March 2014 concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as amended/supplemented (EU Sanctions Regulation). Accordingly, MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited is not authorised to sell the shares it holds in the issuer and therefore the right of first refusal does not apply for the duration of the EU Sanctions Regulation, unless the sanctions authority approves the sale of these shares by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. The legal entities mentioned under section 3. have formed a syndicate without MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. Vienna on 26.3.2024

26.03.2024 CET/CEST

