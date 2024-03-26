STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STRABAG SE
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Vienna, 26.3.2024
Overview
1. Issuer: STRABAG SE
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.3.2024
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
10. Additional information:
Of the 74,101,409 shares (approx. 62.68%) listed in section 7A, which are held by the legal entities listed in section 3 in total, only 57,000,002 shares (approx. 48.21%) are syndicated and therefore mutually attributable pursuant to Section 133 no. 1 BörseG. The remaining 17,101,407 shares (approx. 14.47%) are not syndicated and are therefore not mutually attributable pursuant to Section 133 no. 1 BörseG.
On 21 March 2024, the issuer increased the share capital from 102,600,000 to 118,221,982 shares/voting rights. The following legal entities each exceeded the following thresholds through the direct/indirect acquisition (Section 130 BörseG 2018) of new shares/voting rights in the capital increase:
- Hans Peter Haselsteiner and Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung - 30%;
- RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN reg. Gen.m.b.H. - 15%;
- UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG - 15%.
The voting rights are (i) including attributed voting rights (Section 130 and Section 133 no. 1 and no. 4 BörseG 2018) and (ii) added together with the voting rights from financial instruments (B.1) (right of first refusal) (Section 131 para. 1 BörseG 2018) - in each case number of voting rights and %:
- Hans Peter Haselsteiner (i) 64,841,191/ approx. 54.85%; (ii) 93,341,192/ approx. 78.95%;
- Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung (i) 64,771,816/ approx. 54.79%; (ii) 93,271,817/ approx. 78.90%;
- Klemens Peter Haselsteiner (i) 57,001,502/ approx. 48.22% - below the threshold of 50%; (ii) 85,501,503/ approx. 72.32% - below the threshold of 75%;
- RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN reg. Gen.m.b.H. (i) 60,905,641/ approx. 51.52%; (ii) 89,405,642/ approx. 75.63%;
- BLR-Baubeteiligungs GmbH. (i) 58,821,786/ approx. 49.76% - below the threshold of 50%; (ii) 87,321,787/ approx. 73.86% - below the threshold of 75%;
- UNIQA Insurance Group AG (i) 62,353,081/ approx. 52.74%; (ii) 90,853,082/ approx. 76.85%;
- UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH and UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG (i) 62,347,566/ approx. 52.74%; (ii) 90,847,567/ approx. 76.84%;
- UNIQA Erwerb von Beteiligungen Gesellschaft m.b.H. (i) 57,342,487/ approx. 48.50% - below the threshold of 50%; (ii) 85,842,488/ approx. 72.61% - below the threshold of 75%.
The attributed voting rights of approx. 24.11% on the basis of the right of first refusal (B.1) fall below the threshold of 25% (Sections 130 in conjunction with 131 para. 1 BörseG 2018): The core shareholders syndicate that has existed since 23 April 2007 ended at the end of 31 December 2022. Despite the termination of the core shareholders syndicate, the right of first refusal of the legal entities named in section 8. no. 1 to 3 and the right of first refusal of the legal entities named in section 8. under no. 4 to 9 remain in place as long as they each hold at least 8.5% of the share capital of the issuer. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited is subject to Council Regulation (EU) No 269/2014 of 17 March 2014 concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as amended/supplemented (EU Sanctions Regulation). Accordingly, MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited is not authorised to sell the shares it holds in the issuer and therefore the right of first refusal does not apply for the duration of the EU Sanctions Regulation, unless the sanctions authority approves the sale of these shares by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. The legal entities mentioned under section 3. have formed a syndicate without MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited.
Vienna on 26.3.2024
26.03.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRABAG SE
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|1220 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
