EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STRABAG SE

STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.03.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



Moscow, Russia, 28.3.2024



Overview



1. Issuer: STRABAG SE

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Oleg Deripaska

4. Name of shareholder(s): MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.3.2024

6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

118 221 982 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

27,78 %

57,78 %

85,56 %



Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:



A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT000000STR1 0 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 0 0,00 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Right of first refusal na na Physisch 0 0,00 % SUBTOTAL B.2 0 0,00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Oleg Deripaska 2 Bradmion Holdings Limited 1 3 Melisantis Limited 2 4 MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited 3

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notification is an amendment and clarification to the latest major holdings notification submitted on 26 March 2024.

This notification is submitted due to completion of the sale and purchase agreement relating to 100% of the share capital of MKAO RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited dated 14 December 2023 (the signing of which was notified on 18 December 2023 as amended on 8 January 2024).

As a result MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited is not (directly or indirectly) controlled by Mr. Deripaska and, therefore, it is not listed in line 8.

This notification takes into account the right of first refusal (as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018) arising from the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) and terminated by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. Notification of such right of first refusal is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal completeness. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after termination of the syndicate agreement.

Total number of voting rights of issuer (line 6) has changed comparing to the previous notification due to the implementation of non-cash capital increase of Strabag SE registered on 21 March 2024. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that such non-cash capital increase is not valid and challenges it.

Moscow, Russia am 28.3.2024