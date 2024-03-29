STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
March 29, 2024 at 06:31 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STRABAG SE
29.03.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Moscow, Russia, 28.3.2024
Overview
1. Issuer: STRABAG SE
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Joint Stock Company lliadis City: Moscow Country: Russia
4. Name of shareholder(s): MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.3.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold
was crossed / reached
24,11 %
62,68 %
86,79 %
118 221 982
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
27,78 %
27,78 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
2018)
Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT000000STR1
28 500 001
24,11 %
SUBTOTAL A
28 500 001
24,11 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical / Cash Settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Right of first refusal
na
na
Physisch
74 099 909
62,68 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
74 099 909
62,68 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments
held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
Joint Stock
Company lliadis
2
MKAO Rasperia
Trading Limited
1
24,11 %
62,68 %
86,79 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
This notification is an amendment and clarification to the latest major holdings notification submitted on 26 March 2024.
This notification is submitted due to completion of the sale and purchase agreement relating to 100% of the share capital of MKAO RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited dated 14 December 2023 (the signing of which was notified on 18 December 2023).
This notification takes into account the right of first refusal (as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018) arising from the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) and terminated by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. Notification of such right of first refusal is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal completeness. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after termination of the syndicate agreement.
Lines 7.B.2 and 8 are specified based on the major holdings notification submitted by BLR-Baubeteiligungs GmbH, RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN
registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H., Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, Hans Peter
Haselsteiner, Klemens Peter Haselsteiner, UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH, UNIQA Erwerb von Beteiligungen Gesellschaft m.b.H., UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG and UNIQA Insurance Group AG on 26 March 2024.
Total number of voting rights of issuer (line 6) and, hence, percent of voting rights have changed comparing to the previous notification due to the implementation of non-cash capital increase of Strabag SE registered on 21 March 2024. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that such non-cash capital increase is not valid and challenges it.
Strabag SE is one of the leading European BTP groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- building and infrastructure construction (84.6%): road infrastructure, housing, offices, shopping centres, retail malls, hotels, hospitals, schools, airports, stations, bridges, industrial sites, etc. Net sales break down by country between Austria (16%), Germany (44.6%), Poland (7.3%), Chile (5%) and others (27.1%);
- management under concession of buildings and infrastructure (5.6%);
- sale of construction materials (4.3%): asphalt, concrete, etc. Moreover, Strabag develops an activity of prefabricated element production;
- real estate and infrastructure projects development (3.5%);
- other (2%).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Austria (16.1%), Germany (47%), Europe (27.9%) and others (9%).