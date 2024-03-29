EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STRABAG SE

STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.03.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Moscow, Russia, 28.3.2024

Overview

1. Issuer: STRABAG SE 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Joint Stock Company lliadis

City: Moscow

Country: Russia 4. Name of shareholder(s): MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.3.2024 6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold

was crossed / reached 24,11 % 62,68 % 86,79 % 118 221 982 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 27,78 % 27,78 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG

2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT000000STR1 28 500 001 24,11 % SUBTOTAL A 28 500 001 24,11 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Right of first refusal na na Physisch 74 099 909 62,68 % SUBTOTAL B.2 74 099 909 62,68 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural

person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments

held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Joint Stock

Company lliadis 2 MKAO Rasperia

Trading Limited 1 24,11 % 62,68 % 86,79 % 9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notification is an amendment and clarification to the latest major holdings notification submitted on 26 March 2024.

This notification is submitted due to completion of the sale and purchase agreement relating to 100% of the share capital of MKAO RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited dated 14 December 2023 (the signing of which was notified on 18 December 2023).

This notification takes into account the right of first refusal (as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018) arising from the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) and terminated by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. Notification of such right of first refusal is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal completeness. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after termination of the syndicate agreement.

Lines 7.B.2 and 8 are specified based on the major holdings notification submitted by BLR-Baubeteiligungs GmbH, RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN

registrierte Genossenschaft m.b.H., Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, Hans Peter

Haselsteiner, Klemens Peter Haselsteiner, UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH, UNIQA Erwerb von Beteiligungen Gesellschaft m.b.H., UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG and UNIQA Insurance Group AG on 26 March 2024.

Total number of voting rights of issuer (line 6) and, hence, percent of voting rights have changed comparing to the previous notification due to the implementation of non-cash capital increase of Strabag SE registered on 21 March 2024. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that such non-cash capital increase is not valid and challenges it.

Moscow, Russia am 28.3.2024 Moscow, Russia am 28.3.2024

29.03.2024 CET/CEST

