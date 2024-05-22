EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STRABAG SE

STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.05.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Wien, 20.5.2024

Overview 1. Issuer: STRABAG SE 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG City: Wien

Country: Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): AO Raiffeisenbank 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.5.2024 6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold

was crossed / reached 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 118 221 982 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,00 %

24,11 %

24,11 % Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018Wien, 20.5.2024Overview A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG

2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

2018) Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT000000STR1 0 0 0,00 % 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 0 0,00 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Termination of the Share Purchase Agreement n.a. n.a. Physisch 0 0,00 % SUBTOTAL B.2 0 0,00 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural

person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments

held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 AO

Raiffeisenbank 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notice constitutes an update information with regard to a transaction announced in the ad hoc disclosure of Raiffeisen Bank International AG as of 19 December 2023, the major holdings notifications as of 21 December 2023 and 22 March 2024 respectively and the ad hoc disclosure as of 8 May 2024: as disclosed on 8 May 2024, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided to walk away from the acquisition of 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE via its Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank from Russian based MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. Because of the termination of the agreement with MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited (which became effective on 18 May 2024), RBI no longer holds any financial / other instruments pursuant to section 131 para 1 No 2 Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) with regard to voting rights in shares of STRABAG SE.



Wien am 20.5.2024 Wien am 20.5.2024

22.05.2024 CET/CEST

