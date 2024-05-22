STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
May 22, 2024 at 05:01 am EDT
STRABAG SE: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.05.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Wien, 20.5.2024
Overview
1. Issuer: STRABAG SE
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Raiffeisen Bank International AG City: Wien Country: Österreich
4. Name of shareholder(s): AO Raiffeisenbank
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.5.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
118 221 982
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0,00 %
24,11 %
24,11 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT000000STR1
0
0
0,00 %
0,00 %
SUBTOTAL A
0
0,00 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical / Cash Settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Termination of the Share Purchase Agreement
n.a.
n.a.
Physisch
0
0,00 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
0
0,00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
2
AO Raiffeisenbank
1
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare: This notice constitutes an update information with regard to a transaction announced in the ad hoc disclosure of Raiffeisen Bank International AG as of 19 December 2023, the major holdings notifications as of 21 December 2023 and 22 March 2024 respectively and the ad hoc disclosure as of 8 May 2024: as disclosed on 8 May 2024, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided to walk away from the acquisition of 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE via its Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank from Russian based MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited. Because of the termination of the agreement with MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited (which became effective on 18 May 2024), RBI no longer holds any financial / other instruments pursuant to section 131 para 1 No 2 Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) with regard to voting rights in shares of STRABAG SE.
STRABAG SE is an Austria-based construction company, that specializes in construction & civil engineering, transportation infrastructure, tunneling, and offers construction-related services. The Company operates in three segments: The North + West segment covers the construction activities in Germany, Poland, Benelux and Scandinavia, as well as the ground engineering, hydraulic engineering and offshore wind activities; the South + East segment comprises the railway structures activities, as well as the construction activities in Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Adriatic, Rest of Europe and Russia and neighboring countries and environmental technology, and the International + Special Divisions segment includes tunneling, services, real estate development and infrastructure development, as well as the construction materials business. Its subsidiaries include, among others, DIW Instandhaltung Ltd & Co KG and DIW Deutsche Industriewartung AG.