The trends observed in the previous year continued into the first quarter of 2024.
The situation in individual markets remains challenging, and there are still no signs of a reversal in residential construction. These developments notwithstanding, we were able to increase our order backlog to € 24.6 billion compared to the end of 2023, giving us a solid basis for the rest of the year. We expect to see positive momentum above all from forward-looking projects in energy infrastructure and in reconstruction, conversion and refurbishment.
Klemens Haselsteiner, CEO STRABAG SE
3M 2024 | Executive summary
Continued high order backlog provides a solid basis for the rest of the year
BUSINESS MODEL HAS ONCE AGAIN PROVED ROBUST
Slight output growth
€ 3.4 bn
Largest increases in in Germany, Poland and Romania
+2% vs. 3M 2023
Decline in Austria due to weak residential construction market
Order backlog up in 3M 2024
€ 24.6 bn
Growth attributable to successful project acquisitions
+5% vs. 31.12.2023
in the first three months of 2024
Promising outlook under challenging conditions
~ € 19.4 bn
Guidance for full year 2024 confirmed
Output volume 2024
3M 2024 | Executive summary
Mixed trends in underlying markets
Infrastructure
- Solid business activity
- Positive trends, especially in civil engineering
- Growing demand for energy transition projects
Infrastructure & civil engineering:
- 40% of Group output volume
Building construction
- Sharp declines on residential construction market
- Strong momentum in public building construction, commercial & industrial facilities
Residential construction:
- 10% of Group output volume
Public vs. private customers
- Noticeable shift from private to public customers visible in order intake
- Trend expected to ease with decreasing interest rates
Client structure:
- 60% public customers
STRABAG more than offsets declining trends in individual construction segments
3M 2024 | Order intake
Landmark projects acquired in the first three months of 2024
Shipping lock
New headquarters
Expansion of Light
replacement
Rail Transit (LRT)
of Czech Bank
Kriegenbrunn
line Eglinton
Česká spořitelna
Erlangen
Prague
Toronto
Germany
Canada
Czech Republic
~ € 450 mn
until 2027
~ € 175 mn
until 2032
until 2028
2 | Group &
Segment
Performance
3M 2024
3M 2024 | Group results
Solid performance despite challenging market environment
Output volume (€ mn)
+2%
3,067 3,385 3,436
3M 2022 3M 2023 3M 2024
Order backlog (€ mn)
+5%
24,511 23,466 24,553
3M 2023
2023
3M 2024
Output volume by region (%)
9
6
Germany
20
50
Austria
CEE
15
Rest of Europe
Rest of world
Order backlog by region (%)
11
6
Germany
20
53
Austria
CEE
10
Rest of Europe
Rest of world
Slight output growth
- Ongoing execution of high order backlog
- Largest increases in Germany, Poland and Romania
- Decline in Austria due to sharp decline in the residential construction market
Order backlog up in 3M 2024
- Growth attributable to successful project acquisitions in the first quarter of 2024
- Growth above all in Germany, Poland and the Middle East
- Declines in Austria and, due to the ongoing fulfillment of large projects, in the UK
3M 2024 | Segments results
Our business spans the entire construction value chain
North + West
South + East1)
International + Special Divisions1)
Share of
Group output 44 volume (%)
Share of
Group output 34 volume (%)
Share of
Group output 21 volume (%)
Share of
Group order 48 backlog (%)
Share of
Group order 31 backlog (%)
Share of
Group order 21 backlog (%)
Regions/ Germany, Switzerland,
Areas Benelux, Scandinavia,
Ground Engineering
Austria, Poland,
Regions/
Czech Republic, Slovakia,
Adriatic, Rest of Europe,
Areas
Environmental Engineering,
Construction Materials
International, Tunneling,
Regions/
Real Estate Development,
Infrastructure Development,
Areas
Property and Facility
Services
- The construction materials business, previously reported as part of International + Special Divisions, was integrated into the South + East segment with retroactive effect from 1 January 2023. Note: 4th, non-operating segment "Others", output volume approx. 2%, not shown; 3M 2024 figures
