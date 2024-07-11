STRABAG SE | 3M 2024 RESULTS

1 | Highlights

3M 2024

"

The trends observed in the previous year continued into the first quarter of 2024.

The situation in individual markets remains challenging, and there are still no signs of a reversal in residential construction. These developments notwithstanding, we were able to increase our order backlog to € 24.6 billion compared to the end of 2023, giving us a solid basis for the rest of the year. We expect to see positive momentum above all from forward-looking projects in energy infrastructure and in reconstruction, conversion and refurbishment.

Klemens Haselsteiner, CEO STRABAG SE

3M 2024 | Executive summary

Continued high order backlog provides a solid basis for the rest of the year

BUSINESS MODEL HAS ONCE AGAIN PROVED ROBUST

Slight output growth

€ 3.4 bn

Largest increases in in Germany, Poland and Romania

+2% vs. 3M 2023

Decline in Austria due to weak residential construction market

Order backlog up in 3M 2024

€ 24.6 bn

Growth attributable to successful project acquisitions

+5% vs. 31.12.2023

in the first three months of 2024

Promising outlook under challenging conditions

~ € 19.4 bn

Guidance for full year 2024 confirmed

Output volume 2024

5

3M 2024 | Executive summary

Mixed trends in underlying markets

Infrastructure

  • Solid business activity
  • Positive trends, especially in civil engineering
  • Growing demand for energy transition projects

Infrastructure & civil engineering:

  • 40% of Group output volume

Building construction

  • Sharp declines on residential construction market
  • Strong momentum in public building construction, commercial & industrial facilities

Residential construction:

  • 10% of Group output volume

Public vs. private customers

  • Noticeable shift from private to public customers visible in order intake
  • Trend expected to ease with decreasing interest rates

Client structure:

  • 60% public customers

STRABAG more than offsets declining trends in individual construction segments

6

3M 2024 | Order intake

Landmark projects acquired in the first three months of 2024

Shipping lock

New headquarters

Expansion of Light

replacement

Rail Transit (LRT)

of Czech Bank

Kriegenbrunn

line Eglinton

Česká spořitelna

Erlangen

Prague

Toronto

Germany

Canada

Czech Republic

~ € 450 mn

until 2027

~ € 175 mn

until 2032

until 2028

7

2 | Group &

Segment

Performance

3M 2024

3M 2024 | Group results

Solid performance despite challenging market environment

Output volume (€ mn)

+2%

3,067 3,385 3,436

3M 2022 3M 2023 3M 2024

Order backlog (€ mn)

+5%

24,511 23,466 24,553

3M 2023

2023

3M 2024

Output volume by region (%)

9

6

Germany

20

50

Austria

CEE

15

Rest of Europe

Rest of world

Order backlog by region (%)

11

6

Germany

20

53

Austria

CEE

10

Rest of Europe

Rest of world

Slight output growth

  • Ongoing execution of high order backlog
  • Largest increases in Germany, Poland and Romania
  • Decline in Austria due to sharp decline in the residential construction market

Order backlog up in 3M 2024

  • Growth attributable to successful project acquisitions in the first quarter of 2024
  • Growth above all in Germany, Poland and the Middle East
  • Declines in Austria and, due to the ongoing fulfillment of large projects, in the UK

9

3M 2024 | Segments results

Our business spans the entire construction value chain

North + West

South + East1)

International + Special Divisions1)

Share of

Group output 44 volume (%)

Share of

Group output 34 volume (%)

Share of

Group output 21 volume (%)

Share of

Group order 48 backlog (%)

Share of

Group order 31 backlog (%)

Share of

Group order 21 backlog (%)

Regions/ Germany, Switzerland,

Areas Benelux, Scandinavia,

Ground Engineering

Austria, Poland,

Regions/

Czech Republic, Slovakia,

Adriatic, Rest of Europe,

Areas

Environmental Engineering,

Construction Materials

International, Tunneling,

Regions/

Real Estate Development,

Infrastructure Development,

Areas

Property and Facility

Services

  1. The construction materials business, previously reported as part of International + Special Divisions, was integrated into the South + East segment with retroactive effect from 1 January 2023. Note: 4th, non-operating segment "Others", output volume approx. 2%, not shown; 3M 2024 figures

10

