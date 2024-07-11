"

The trends observed in the previous year continued into the first quarter of 2024.

The situation in individual markets remains challenging, and there are still no signs of a reversal in residential construction. These developments notwithstanding, we were able to increase our order backlog to € 24.6 billion compared to the end of 2023, giving us a solid basis for the rest of the year. We expect to see positive momentum above all from forward-looking projects in energy infrastructure and in reconstruction, conversion and refurbishment.

Klemens Haselsteiner, CEO STRABAG SE