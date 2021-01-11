Log in
STRABAG : consortium wins  246 million infrastructure contract in Hungary

01/11/2021 | 03:22am EST
  • Gap closure of M6 motorway to Croatian border
  • 20 km long section with 16 bridges
  • Construction schedule: 36 months
Vienna/Budapest, 11 January 2021---The Hungarian subsidiary of European-based construction group STRABAG has been awarded a new infrastructure contract in Hungary with a volume of € 245.58 million (HUF 90.45 billion). The S-D 2020 M6 consortium, consisting of STRABAG Építő Kft. (50.12 %) and Duna Aszfalt Zrt., will complete the 20 km gap of the M6 motorway between Bóly and Ivándárda on the Croatian border. The project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months.

"Closing this gap creates a new border crossing with Croatia as part of the Hungarian motorway network. This will significantly reduce the travel time for international passenger and road freight traffic," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

High-level corridor to the Adriatic Sea
The project entails the construction of three junctions, 16 bridges and a service area as well as a turnkey motorway maintenance facility with office buildings, weighbridge and filling station. As part of Pan-European transport corridor Vc, the M6 motorway represents a high-level connection to the Adriatic Sea from Budapest via Osijek and Sarajevo to the Croatian port city of Ploče. STRABAG had already completed a section of the M6 between Szekszárd and Bóly and of the M60 between Bóly and Pécs in 2010.

STRABAG SEis a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our services span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by our specialised entities integrating the most diverse services and assuming responsibility for them. We bring together people, materials and machinery at the right place and at the right time in order to realise even complex construction projects - on schedule, of the highest quality and at the best price. The hard work and dedication of our more than 75,000 employees allow us to generate an annual output volume of around € 16 billion. At the same time, a dense network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and on other continents is helping to expand our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. More information is available at www.strabag.com.

The STRABAG Group has been operating inHungarysince 1989. In 2019, the 2,890 employees in the country generated an output volume of about € 850 million. More information about STRABAG in Hungary is available at www.strabag.hu.

Disclaimer

Strabag SE published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 08:21:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
