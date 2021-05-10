Log in
    STR   AT000000STR1

STRABAG SE

(STR)
STRABAG : Investor Presentation (May 2021)

05/10/2021 | 09:21am EDT
STRABAG SE

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

MAY 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is made by STRABAG SE (the "Company") solely for use at investor meetings and is furnished to you solely for your information.

This presentation speaks as of May 2021. The facts and information contained herein might be subject to revision in the future. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. None of the Company or any of its parents or subsidiaries or any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person (i) accepts any obligation to update any information contained herein or to adjust it to future events or developments or (ii) makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its parents or subsidiaries or any of their directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the meeting.

This document is selective in nature and is intended to provide an introduction to, and overview of, the business of the Company. Where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source, such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are

identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets",

and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do they accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

2 Investor Presentation May 2021

1 STRABAG AT A GLANCE

2 THE CONSTRUCTION

3 THE STRABAG

SECTOR WITHIN

STRATEGY &

EVOLVING GLOBAL

INVESTMENT

THEMES

PROPOSITION

4 FINANCIAL

5 APPENDIX

PERFORMANCE

3 Investor Presentation May 2021

1 STRABAG AT A GLANCE

STRABAG AT A GLANCE

FACTS & FIGURES

MARKETS

  • Output volume: € 15.4 billion
  • Net income: € 399 million
  • 74,340 employees
  • >700 locations in more than 80 countries
  • Highly innovative: Central Technical Division with over 1,000 engineers, TPA (Quality & Innovation) with about 950 people
  • Equity ratio: >30%
  • Investment grade rating by S&P: BBB, outlook stable
  • Strong brands: STRABAG & ZÜBLIN

OUTPUT VOLUME BY REGION (2020)

#1 #2

#2

#1

#1

#2

#1 #1

Rest of world

Colombia

Rest of Europe

5%

8%

CEE

Germany

24%

47%

Oman

Abu Dhabi

Chile

Qatar

Austria

16%

5 Investor Presentation May 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strabag SE published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 13:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
