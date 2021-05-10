STRABAG : Investor Presentation (May 2021)

This presentation is made by STRABAG SE (the "Company") solely for use at investor meetings and is furnished to you solely for your information.
1 STRABAG AT A GLANCE
2 THE CONSTRUCTION
3 THE STRABAG
SECTOR WITHIN
STRATEGY &
EVOLVING GLOBAL
INVESTMENT
THEMES
PROPOSITION
4 FINANCIAL
5 APPENDIX
PERFORMANCE
1 STRABAG AT A GLANCE
STRABAG AT A GLANCE
FACTS & FIGURES
MARKETS
Output volume: € 15.4 billion
Net income: € 399 million
74,340 employees
>700 locations in more than 80 countries
Highly innovative: Central Technical Division with over 1,000 engineers, TPA (Quality & Innovation) with about 950 people
Equity ratio: >30%
Investment grade rating by S&P: BBB, outlook stable
Strong brands: STRABAG & ZÜBLIN
OUTPUT VOLUME BY REGION (2020)
#1 #2
#2
#1
#1
#2
#1 #1
Rest of world
Colombia
Rest of Europe
5%
8%
CEE
Germany
24%
47%
Oman
Abu Dhabi
Chile
Qatar
Austria
16%
