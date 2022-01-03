Log in
Straker Translations : Application for quotation of securities - STG

01/03/2022
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

STRAKER TRANSLATIONS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

STG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

263,196

03/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

STRAKER TRANSLATIONS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

628707399

1.3

ASX issuer code

STG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

The securities are being issued as consideration for a transaction which completed on 3 January 2022.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

STG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

3/1/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

263,196

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.48000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

Please provide additional details

The shares are being issued as part consideration for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of IDEST

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

STG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

67,775,115

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

STGAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

3,175,815

STGAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX NZ$0.596

889,664

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Straker Translations Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 51,2 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net income 2022 -7,23 M -4,90 M -4,90 M
Net cash 2022 9,62 M 6,52 M 6,52 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 111 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 42,4%
