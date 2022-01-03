Straker Translations : Application for quotation of securities - STG
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
STRAKER TRANSLATIONS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
628707399
1.3
ASX issuer code
STG
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
4/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
The securities are being issued as consideration for a transaction which completed on 3 January 2022.
2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
STG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
3/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the
existing issued +securities in that class? Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
263,196
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.48000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To pay for the acquisition of an asset
Please provide additional details
The shares are being issued as part consideration for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of IDEST
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
STG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
67,775,115
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
STGAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
3,175,815
STGAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX NZ$0.596
889,664
Application for quotation of +securities
Straker Translations Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:38:04 UTC.