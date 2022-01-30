Straker Translations : Quarterly Update Investor Presentation

The Market Opportunity is now stronger than ever, as we see larger users of translation services looking to consolidate vendors, needing productivity enhancing AI enabled solutions and more automation in the process workflows for translation.
Our mixture of industry leading AI technology, global services and sales delivery teams along with an enterprise proven solution puts us in a very good position.
FINANCIAL highlights
99% revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA - a new phase showing that the operating leverage from our technology is now starting to deliver returns
Revenue of $15 million up 99% (101% in constant currency ) vs pcp and up 26% vs last quarter;
Strong balance sheet with no debt and cash of $17.5m;
Positive operating cashflow
$60m annualised revenue run-rate
Straker is financially secure, has the cashflow, balance sheet and strong repeating revenues to support our growth ambitions
OPERATING highlights
Straker are executing at pace and scale and are well positioned as a technology leader, in one of the few $50bn+ industries that has yet to get consolidated through technology
IBM ramp up in-line with expectations and significant progress with API automation across the IBM businesses
Opened a Philippines office to relieve HR growth pressures as we rapidly scale. We now have 14 staff located in our Philippines office
North American new business team closed 5 new enterprise deals that will vary in annual revenue contribution for FY23 from 100-500k year
Lingotek had the best quarter in its company history off the back of a significant deal with an existing customer
Post quarter-end closed our 9th M&A deal with the purchase of IDEST which had LTM revenue of NZ$6.6m and long term contracts with major global institutions along with significant growth opportunities. No revenue was recorded in Q3 from IDEST
Annualised Quarterly Results
60m
60
48m
4548
36m
35
32
33
30
30
29
31.1
24m
25
16.8
18.3
18
12m
0m
Q1
FY21
Q2
FY21
Q3
FY21
Q4
FY21
Q1
FY22
Q2
FY22
Q3
FY22
Revenue (NZD millions) Opex (NZD millions)
