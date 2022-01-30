Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Straker Translations Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STG   AU0000026155

STRAKER TRANSLATIONS LIMITED

(STG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Straker Translations : Quarterly Update Investor Presentation

01/30/2022 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

TIMELINE

Straker STG:ASX

4C Q3 FY22 Presentation

FY22-Q3-4C Cashflow Presentation: ASX .STG 1

For personal use only

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

The Market Opportunity is now stronger than ever, as we see larger users of translation services looking to consolidate vendors, needing productivity enhancing AI enabled solutions and more automation in the process workflows for translation.

Our mixture of industry leading AI technology, global services and sales delivery teams along with an enterprise proven solution puts us in a very good position.

FY22-Q3-4C Cashflow Presentation: ASX .STG

2

For personal use only

FINANCIAL highlights

99% revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA - a new phase showing that the operating leverage from our technology is now starting to deliver returns

  • Revenue of $15 million up 99% (101% in constant currency ) vs pcp and up 26% vs last quarter;
  • Strong balance sheet with no debt and cash of $17.5m;
  • Positive operating cashflow
  • $60m annualised revenue run-rate
  • Straker is financially secure, has the cashflow, balance sheet and strong repeating revenues to support our growth ambitions

FY22-Q3-4C Cashflow Presentation: ASX .STG

3

For personal use only

OPERATING highlights

Straker are executing at pace and scale and are well positioned as a technology leader, in one of the few $50bn+ industries that has yet to get consolidated through technology

  • IBM ramp up in-line with expectations and significant progress with API automation across the IBM businesses
  • Opened a Philippines office to relieve HR growth pressures as we rapidly scale. We now have 14 staff located in our Philippines office
  • North American new business team closed 5 new enterprise deals that will vary in annual revenue contribution for FY23 from 100-500k year
  • Lingotek had the best quarter in its company history off the back of a significant deal with an existing customer
  • Post quarter-end closed our 9th M&A deal with the purchase of IDEST which had LTM revenue of NZ$6.6m and long term contracts with major global institutions along with significant growth opportunities. No revenue was recorded in Q3 from IDEST

FY22-Q3-4C Cashflow Presentation: ASX .STG

4

Annualised Quarterly Results

use only

60m

60

48m

4548

For personal

36m

35

32

33

30

30

29

31.1

24m

25

16.8

18.3

18

12m

0m

Q1

FY21

Q2

FY21

Q3

FY21

Q4

FY21

Q1

FY22

Q2

FY22

Q3

FY22

Revenue (NZD millions) Opex (NZD millions)

FY22-Q3-4C Cashflow Presentation: ASX .STG

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Straker Translations Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STRAKER TRANSLATIONS LIMITED
05:11pSTRAKER TRANSLATIONS : Quarterly Update Investor Presentation
PU
01/04Straker Translations Limited agreed to acquire Idest Communication Sa for €4.25 mi..
CI
01/03Straker Translations Acquires Belgium-based Translation Services Provider for $2 Millio..
MT
01/03STRAKER TRANSLATIONS : Application for quotation of securities - STG
PU
2021Straker Translations' After-Tax Net Loss Widens in Six Months Ended Sept. 30
MT
2021Straker Translations Seeks M&A Opportunities
CI
2021STRAKER TRANSLATIONS : Investor Presentation H1 FY22
PU
2021STRAKER TRANSLATIONS : Interim Report H1 FY22
PU
2021Straker Translations Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September..
CI
2021STRAKER TRANSLATIONS : Application for quotation of securities - STG
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 51,2 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net income 2022 -7,23 M -4,73 M -4,73 M
Net cash 2022 9,62 M 6,29 M 6,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,4 M 64,5 M 64,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float -
Chart STRAKER TRANSLATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Straker Translations Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,45 NZD
Average target price 2,46 NZD
Spread / Average Target 69,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grant Straker Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Ingram Chief Financial Officer
Philip John Norman Chairman
Merryn Straker Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Ronan Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRAKER TRANSLATIONS LIMITED-12.26%64
FISERV, INC.1.06%69 252
BLOCK, INC.-31.66%51 320
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.8.99%42 748
CINTAS CORPORATION-12.83%40 073
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-11.75%31 270