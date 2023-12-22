Official STRAN & COMPANY, INC. press release

Quincy, MA, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG; SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, announces that it has expanded its sales leadership with the addition of Nick Kiefer as Executive Vice President of Sales and Michele Pytlinski as Senior Vice President of Client Strategy.

“We are excited to add these two promotional products industry veterans to the Stran leadership team, who collectively bring decades of industry sales experience to Stran,” commented Andy Shape, Chief Executive Officer of Stran. “We believe we are at an inflection point for Stran, given our strong organic growth and successful completion of several recent acquisitions. Our goal is to build on this foundation and we believe these industry pros will enable us to better capitalize on significant opportunities within the market. Nick and Michele have successful track records implementing strategic sales strategies to further customer penetration and growth. We are proud to expand our sales team and look forward to their contributions to Stran.”

Nick Kiefer added, “I believe Stran is positioned incredibly well in the promotional products industry. There is a huge opportunity to gain industry market share, and one key to achieving this includes cultivating our existing talent and providing them with the resources and support to maximize their success. I’m incredibly confident in our abilities and look forward to working with the team to help unlock our full potential.”

Nick Kiefer brings over fifteen years of experience within the promotional products industry. Most recently, Mr. Kiefer served as Chief Sales Officer at ePromos Promotional Products, a promotional products company ranked 27th on the 2023 Top 40 Distributors list published by Counselor, the magazine of The Advertising Specialty Institute®. He started at ePromos in 2017 as the Vice President of Sales and was ultimately promoted to Chief Sales Officer in 2020. Mr. Kiefer began his career within the industry in 2007 at Touchstone, where he developed a multi-million-dollar book of business and in 2015 transitioned into sales leadership becoming the Vice President of Sales responsible for field sales, inside sales, recruiting, training, and onboarding.

Michele Pytlinski brings over a decade of experience in the promotional products industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Enterprise Sales at ePromos. Ms. Pytlinski brings proven expertise in leading multiple client relationships and developing strategic goals that result in business performance optimization.

About Stran

For over 27 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These risks and uncertainties include those which are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com

Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com





