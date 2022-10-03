Stranger : Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022

STRANGER HOLDINGS PLC

STRATEGIC REPORT

FOR THE YEAR 31 MARCH 2022

The Directors present this Strategic Report for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Principal activity

Stranger Holdings PLC ("the Company") is an investment company with the original primary objective of undertaking a single acquisition of a target company, business or asset in the industrial or service sector to which end it has announced a proposed acquisition of certain mineral interests which will result in a reverse takeover transaction as described below.

Results for the period

For the year from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022, the Company reported a loss of £602,000 (2021

£432,000) . At 31 March 2022 the cash balance was £Nil (2021 - £Nil)

On 26 September 2021 the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Limited ("Mayflower") for the acquisition of certain mineral rights in Africa, to include commodities primarily Uranium and Tin. It is a very exciting opportunity for the company as it should not have such a long period of time until mining operations commence, expected to be around three years, compared with similar operations whereby such resources can take up to thirteen years until extraction commences, the lead time to production is therefore relatively much shorter and profitability should be reached much sooner.

Acquisitions are subject, inter alia, to the completion of due diligence, documentation and compliance with all regulatory requirements, including the Listing and Prospectus Rules and, as required, the Takeover Code. The Company will, in due course, be making an application for the enlarged Company to have its Ordinary Shares admitted to the Official List and to trading on the standard segment of the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. The company has already submitted the draft prospectus to the UKLA for its first review and Reporting Accountants have been appointed and are progressing with the Accountants Report, solicitors have been appointed, and the Competent Person's Report has been completed.

The Recyclus Group Reverse Take-Over transaction was terminated due to their non- performance. We have lent Recyclus substantial monies to assist in the development of their business prior to the then expected re-listing of the combined group. The company had received substantial further advances from the bond, which have been onward advanced to Recyclus, for which they had assumed responsibility for the servicing and ultimate repayment of the bond. We have engaged lawyers and sent a letter before action demanding the return of these monies at the due date together with costs and interest, and the costs of the aborted transaction. There is no guarantee that we will be successful in the claims, but we are advised our claims are strong.

We have to date received more than £1,834,000 under the Audley Funding Facility. The loan facility with Dover Harcourt Plc ("Dover") was entered into on 31 October 2017 and was due for repayment on the fifth anniversary thereof, which provided the company access to a 5-year loan of up to £20 million. The facility was conditional on Dover issuing bonds on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Interest is charged at 7.75% per annum on the nominal value of the bonds issued.