Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Stratabound Minerals Corp.    SB   CA86268E3032

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP.

(SB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stratabound Minerals Corp. Provides Exploration Update and Issues Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 09:20am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2020) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Golden Culvert, Yukon Territory and McIntyre Brook, New Brunswick gold projects. The Company announced on September 24th that it had raised a total of $5,112,990 through the sale of Units in the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement and $355,000 in Flow-Through units which has been extended to October 7th. The successful funding to date has allowed the Company to accelerate its exploration plans at its flagship Golden Culvert gold project in the Yukon.

Golden Culvert, Yukon

A second diamond drill arrived on the Golden Culvert site on August 29th, 2020. Ten holes have been completed for a total of 2,109 metres to September 25th. Both drills are continuing on current holes GC20-11 and GC20-12. Drilling is planned to continue until mid-October, core logging is ongoing and first assay results are expected in late November. Eight diamond drill holes totaling 1,370m and 24 surface trenches, reported in previous exploration programs, have intersected and outlined a 530m-long by 130m-wide mineralized corridor containing six parallel gold-bearing structures that are targeted for definition and extensional drilling this season.

The objectives of the 2020 drill program are:

  1. Infill definition drilling within the previously drilled and trenched area to define an initial NI 43-101 resource estimate.
  2. Extensional drilling beyond the open-ended strike length to extend knowledge from 530m to about 800m of strike.
  3. Drilling below the 150m vertical depth previously drilled from surface.

McIntyre Brook, New Brunswick

An exploration team has been engaged to complete an approximate 125 line-kilometre soil sampling program totalling 2,500 soil samples commencing in early October at McIntyre Brook intended to complete coverage over the entire 2,825 hectares covering the 12 kilometres of property strike. It is anticipated the program will take approximately one month to complete with results expected to be complete an additional month thereafter.

Stock Options Issued

The Company also announced that effective September 28, 2020, it has issued a total of 3,500,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to management, directors and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of Stratabound for $0.25 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. The options will vest 50% immediately with the remaining 50% to vest in one year from grant date.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Stratabound, and a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

For more information please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca or contact: R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 416-915-4157 info@stratabound.com.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U. S. securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64722


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP.
09:20aStratabound Minerals Corp. Provides Exploration Update and Issues Options
NE
09/25STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. : Announces Closing of $5.1M Common Share Unit Financ..
AQ
09/24STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ANNOUNCES : Lead Orders Taken by Coast Capital and Je..
NE
08/26STRATABOUND MINERALS : Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd. Announces Filing of Early Warn..
AQ
08/24Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related t..
NE
08/24STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. : Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placem..
AQ
08/24Stratabound Commences Diamond Drilling at Golden Culvert, Yukon Territory
NE
08/21Stratabound Minerals Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-brokered Private Place..
NE
08/10Stratabound Minerals Corp. Announces Financings
NE
07/14Stratabound Commences 2020 Exploration at Golden Culvert and Provides Update
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,47 M -0,35 M -0,35 M
Net cash 2019 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 17,2 M 12,8 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Stratabound Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
R. Kim Tyler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrence H. Byberg Chairman & Executive Vice President
Christina Wu Chief Financial Officer
Robert Michael Robb Independent Director
Hashim Ahmed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP.109.09%13
BHP GROUP-3.39%123 380
RIO TINTO PLC5.11%100 364
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.62%28 742
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.13%19 101
FRESNILLO PLC85.18%11 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group