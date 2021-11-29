Stratasys Advances Personalized Healthcare With New Innovations in Software for 3D Printed Anatomic Models

Digital Anatomy Creator allows users to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the creation of functional medical models

Collaboration with Synopsys and Materialise gives customers access to FDA 510(k)-cleared workflows for diagnostic anatomic modeling

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, continues to enhance anatomic modeling solutions for healthcare providers through the introduction of a new software module, Digital Anatomy™ Creator, for Stratasys Digital Anatomy™ 3D Printers. The new software allows users to easily manipulate material formations and customize the internal structures of their prints to achieve patient-specific anatomic models that are a direct replication of a patient’s pathologic and biologic anatomy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005072/en/

Digital Anatomy Creator gives users the ability manipulate materials and customize the internal structures of their prints to create an anatomic model that is a direct replication of a patient's pathologic and biologic anatomy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Stratasys Digital Anatomy printers can produce medical models across a spectrum of applications, from diagnosis to patient education. With the Digital Anatomy Creator users have access to additional options and controls to calibrate their printers’ materials to meet their specific anatomic model needs, allowing them to explore, customize and create ultra-realistic models that behave and respond like the real thing. Further, Digital Anatomy Creator allows users to create, replicate and share designs across a community for patient-specific anatomies.

Today, healthcare providers are under increasing pressure to provide a more personalized level of care and ensure better outcomes of surgical procedures, all while lowering costs and reducing time spent in the operating suite. By incorporating 3D printed anatomic models into their practice, providers can now deliver patient- and pathology-specific anatomic models printed with materials that can mimic human tissue, enabling healthcare providers to use the anatomic models for diagnostic purposes, to develop hyper-personalized treatment plans, and to better prepare for surgical procedures.

“The Digital Anatomy Creator is the missing link between the patient, the printer and the final printed 3D anatomic model,” said Seth Friedman, PhD, Manager of Innovation, Imaging and Simulation Modeling for Seattle Children’s Hospital. “This new software has allowed us to personalize our anatomic models to a mind-blowing level – we can now provide a level of care that is truly personalized to each of our patients, which is really important when working with children and their caregivers.”

In addition to the introduction of the Digital Anatomy Creator, Stratasys continues to advance personalized healthcare by collaborating with Synopsys® Simpleware™ScanIP Medical and Materialise Mimics inPrint to certify its Digital Anatomy and J5 MediJet™ printers to be included in FDA 510(k) cleared medical modeling workflows. These certifications give Stratasys’ customers access to workflows for diagnostic anatomic modeling and further enhances access to point-of-care 3D printing

“We continue our journey towards accessible, accurate, and realistic 3D medical modeling by deepening our structural pathology flexibility with the introduction of the Digital Anatomy Creator module and by validating our digital workflow with 3rd party segmentation software with FDA 510(k) clearance,” said Osnat Philipp, Vice President, Healthcare for Stratasys. “Our solutions allow providers to deliver best-in-class healthcare that leads to better outcomes and establishes a new level of care.”

Attendees at the RSNA conference at McCormick Place in Chicago Nov. 28 – Dec. 2 can see Stratasys Digital Anatomy solutions in the 3D Printing and Mixed Reality Showcase located in the North Hall Level 3 – booth 8302.

To learn more about Stratasys solutions for healthcare, visit www.stratasys.com/medical.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, Digital Anatomy =, and MediJet are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

Attention Editors, if you publish reader-contact information, please use:

USA +800-801-6491

Europe/Middle East/Africa +49-7229-7772-0

Asia Pacific +852 3944-8888

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005072/en/