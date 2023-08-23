Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Israel time/ 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, at Meitar Law Offices, 16 Abba Hillel Road, 10th floor, Ramat Gan 5250608, Israel. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting is Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The agenda for the Meeting is as follows:

Approval of certain matters to be effected in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, or the Merger Agreement, dated May 25, 2023, by and among Stratasys, Tetris Sub Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stratasys, or Merger Sub, and Desktop Metal, Inc., a Delaware corporation, or Desktop Metal, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Desktop Metal (referred to as the Merger), with Desktop Metal surviving as a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Stratasys, including: (i) the issuance of Stratasys ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share, or Stratasys ordinary shares, to the stockholders of Desktop Metal, in exchange for the shares of Desktop Metal Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, or Desktop Metal Class A common stock, held by them, at a ratio of 0.123 Stratasys ordinary shares per share of Desktop Metal Class A common stock, as consideration under the Merger Agreement; (ii) the adoption of amended and restated articles of association for Stratasys with effect from immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger under the Merger Agreement, which will include an increase of the authorized share capital of Stratasys from NIS 1,800,000, consisting of 180,000,000 ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share, to NIS 4,500,000, consisting of 450,000,000 ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share; and (iii) the election of a slate of five designees of Stratasys and five designees of Desktop Metal, as well as the combined company’s chief executive officer, as the members of Stratasys’ board of directors, or the Board, each of whose term will commence on the effective time of the Merger and until the first annual general meeting of the combined company following the one-year anniversary of the effective time, and until the due election and qualification of each designee’s respective successor, or until each such designee’s earlier resignation, replacement or removal. Subject to the approval of Proposal 1, the approval of the extension of the expiration date of Stratasys’ existing shareholder rights plan for a twelve (12)-month period from its original expiration date, i.e., until July 24, 2024. The approval of an increase by 2,075,625, upon completion of the Stratasys EGM, and by an additional 1,065,867, upon and subject to completion of the Merger, in the number of Stratasys ordinary shares available for issuance under Stratasys’ 2022 Share Incentive Plan.

Stratasys’ Board unanimously recommends that Stratasys’ shareholders vote “FOR” each of Proposals 1, 2 and 3.

The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy and voting thereon (which excludes abstentions and broker non-votes) is necessary for the approval of each of the proposals.

The shareholders will furthermore transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Whether or not you attend the Meeting, your vote is important. Accordingly, you are asked to participate and vote regardless of the number of ordinary shares you own.

In order to vote, if you are a record shareholder or a street holder (i.e., you hold your shares through a bank, broker or other nominee) and receive a physical proxy card or voting instruction form, respectively, you may complete and sign it and send it in to Broadridge, our agent for tallying the votes for the Meeting, in the envelope to be enclosed, Whether you are a record shareholder or a street holder, you may also vote or provide voting instructions to your bank, broker or nominee online (at www.proxyvote.com) or via telephone, In all such cases, your vote must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. If you are a record shareholder and send in your proxy card directly to our registered Israeli office, it must be received at least four hours prior to the appointed time for the Meeting (i.e., 11:00 a.m., Israel time, on Thursday, September 28, 2023).

Shareholders with questions about the proxy materials or needing assistance voting their shares should contact Morrow Sodali, the proxy solicitation agent for Stratasys, at 1-800-662-5200 (toll-free within the United States) or at 1-203-658-9400 (outside the United States) or email SSYS@info.morrowsodali.com.

The final day on which notice may be submitted to Stratasys pursuant to Section 66(b) of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 and Section 5A(a) of the Companies Regulations (Notices and Announcements of General Meetings and Class Meetings in Public Companies and Additions of Agenda Items, 5760-2000) promulgated thereunder, shall be August 30, 2023. Any shareholder submitting such a notice should send it to the Company’s Israeli offices, 1 Holtzman Street, Science Park, P.O. Box 2496, Rehovot 76124, Israel, Attention: Chief Legal Officer, Ms. Vered Ben-Jacob, email: Vered.BenJacob@stratasys.com. To the extent that the Board determines to amend the notice of the Meeting as a result of any such submission, the Company will publish an updated notice with respect to the Meeting, no later than September 6, 2023, to be furnished to the SEC under cover of a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

