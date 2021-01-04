Log in
STRATASYS LTD.

Stratasys : CEO and CFO to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2021

01/04/2021 | 06:02am EST
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), the world’s leading polymer additive manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference. Yoav Zeif, Chief Executive Officer and Lilach Payorski, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available as a live webcast and archived for 180 days at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/ssys/2306220. It will also be available as an archive only at https://investors.stratasys.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM®, PolyJet Technology™, and stereolithography 3D printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For more than 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, FDM, and PolyJet Technology are trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. Origin is a registered trademark of Origin. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 513 M - -
Net income 2020 -465 M - -
Net cash 2020 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,94x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 142 M 1 142 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart STRATASYS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Stratasys Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATASYS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,20 $
Last Close Price 20,72 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoav Zeif Chief Executive Officer
Dov Ofer Chairman
Amir Kleiner Vice President-Global Operations
Lilach Payorski Chief Financial Officer
S. Scott Crump Director & Chief Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATASYS LTD.0.00%1 142
HEXAGON AB0.00%33 507
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED32.16%31 203
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED25.80%23 940
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.00%20 491
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED147.41%16 773
