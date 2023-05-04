Advanced search
    SSYS   IL0011267213

STRATASYS LTD.

(SSYS)
05-04-2023
13.83 USD   -1.36%
04:40pStratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/01Stratasys : Board Determination Under Rights Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
04/27Stratasys Helps Boost Additive Manufacturing Production Volumes and Profitability With New GrabCAD Print Pro Software
BU
Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

05/04/2023 | 04:40pm EDT
Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the first quarter, 2023 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com; or directly at the following web address:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=f4rFQOPp

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for 6 months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 638 M - -
Net income 2023 -73,2 M - -
Net cash 2023 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 959 M 959 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 062
Free-Float 82,6%
Managers and Directors
Yoav Zeif Chief Executive Officer
Eitan Zamir Chief Financial Officer
Dov Ofer Chairman
Guy Menchik Chief Technology Officer
Yossi Azarzar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRATASYS LTD.18.25%959
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION21.22%1 154
DESKTOP METAL, INC.41.18%616
VELO3D, INC.13.97%393
MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION-30.07%159
PRODWAYS GROUP-33.53%125
