For the month of July 2024

STRATASYS LTD.

Dismissal of Litigation Regarding Stratasys Shareholder Rights Plan

As previously reported by Stratasys Ltd., an Israeli company (the "Company" or "Stratasys"), on April 25, 2023, Stratasys and its then-current board of directors had been named as defendants in an action filed by Nano Dimension Ltd. ("Nano"), a shareholder of Stratasys, in the Tel-Aviv District Court, related to Stratasys' shareholder rights plan (the "Action"). For a summary of the proceedings related to the Action and Stratasys' counter-action, through May 29, 2024, please see Note 12 ("Contingencies") to Stratasys' financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 at the following link: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1517396/000162828024025679/ssys-20240331_d2.htm





On July 1, 2024, at Nano's request, and with the defendants' consent, the Tel-Aviv District Court dismissed, without prejudice or costs, the subject court proceedings.





The contents of this Form 6-K are incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statements on Form S-8, SEC file numbers 333-190963 , 333-236880 , 333-253694 , 333-262951 , 333-262952 , 333-270249 , and 333-277836 , filed by the Company with the SEC on September 3, 2013, March 4, 2020, March 1, 2021, February 24, 2022, February 24, 2022, March 3, 2023 and March 12, 2024, respectively, and Form F-3, SEC file number 333-251938 , filed by the Company with the SEC on January 7, 2021, and shall be a part thereof from the date on which this Form 6-K is furnished, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.













Document