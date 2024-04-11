As part of its Mindful Manufacturing™ strategy for Additive Manufacturing-enabled production, the company reports on achievements in environmental, social and governance activity

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced it has published its second Mindful Manufacturing™ ESG and Sustainability Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, fulfilling its commitment to transparency. The report includes an extensive overview of activities and advancements in Stratasys’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs.

With its comprehensive suite of offerings, Stratasys is enabling manufacturers in the transition to strong sustainable practices and businesses. Making additive work for customers will help future generations innovate and thrive. By offering a more sustainable alternative to traditional manufacturing, Stratasys introduces solutions for optimized operations and Additive Manufacturing-enabled production. Together with its customers, Stratasys works to unlock the sustainable value of Additive Manufacturing for businesses around the world, and our own.

Some highlights of the Mindful Manufacturing ESG and Sustainability report, by category, include:

Environmental

Stratasys reduced water intensity by 32.5 percent across global operations, leading to an overall reduction in water usage by the company.

Solar panels installed at Israeli facilities generated 441,339 kWh of renewable energy, which contributed to 207 metric tons of reduced CO 2 emissions, or the equivalent of planting 3,423 trees

emissions, or the equivalent of planting 3,423 trees Double digit (11.3 percent) increases in the number of spools, cartridges and canisters recycled through a new recycling program.

Social

More than 38,000 hours of employee training were provided, equaling 18 hours of training per employee.

Approaching world-class status with employee engagement, with a 78 percent participation rate in the last all-employee survey, with an all-time high engagement score of 73.

81 percent of managers participated in management training.

4 diversity KPIs were set in 2022, focusing on hiring practices. Targets were: 100 percent of candidate slates for manager and above will have a diverse slate 35 percent of management hires will be women 25 percent of tech hires will be women 40 percent of intern/student hires to reflect a range of ethnicity and gender diversity.



Governance

100 percent of new suppliers in 2021 and 2022 signed the Supplier Code of Conduct, which includes environmental, social and ethical standards.

More than 97% of all employees completed compliance training.

No product-related health and safety incidents of non-compliance occurred in 2021 or 2022.

“Executing against our Mindful Manufacturing sustainability strategy is an important step in leading manufacturing towards 3D Printing a Better Tomorrow,” said Rosa Coblens, Vice President, Sustainability. “Across our value chain, we call upon everyone we work with to focus on climate-minded operations, improving products, parts, and processes. We demonstrate an evidence-based approach to ESG where continuous improvement and ongoing data collection reveals value in adopting and advancing Additive Manufacturing for production at scale to promote a more sustainable future.”

Recently Stratasys also participated in an Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) Lifecycle Inventory Research Report, which demonstrated the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing for the fashion industry. The report showed that Stratasys J850 TechStyle™ material jetting had a 24.8 percent reduction in CO 2 -equivalent emissions over traditional processes. In addition, the company has earned the ISO 14001 certification at its Israeli headquarters, for the second year in a row, and in Germany for 2023, with additional global certification efforts underway.

“Our Mindful Manufacturing approach enables more sustainable production, for manufacturing applications across supply chains, optimizing overall environmental impacts,” said Dr. Yoav Zeif, Chief Executive Officer, Stratasys. “Being ESG and sustainability minded reduces risk and promotes the healthy management of our successful global enterprise. We are proud to spearhead this effort in our industry and with our customers, supporting decarbonization strategies across a wide array of product portfolios and operations.”

“Sustainability and governance are key drivers to push additive manufacturing even further into the overall manufacturing environment,” said Ryan Martin, Senior Research Director, ABI Research. “Large manufacturers across the globe are publishing their sustainability efforts and they will need help to achieve those goals. The value proposition and sustainability profile of additive manufacturing supports these companies by speeding ESG initiatives while also boosting profits.”

