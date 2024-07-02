In recognition of its leadership in ESG & sustainability, Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) was honored with four Sustainability Recognition Awards at the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) 2024 Annual Summit in Los Angeles on June 24th.

Stratasys received accolades across multiple categories, underscoring its commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation:

Environmental Management Systems – For maintaining ISO 14001 EMS certification, demonstrating rigorous environmental governance.

– For maintaining ISO 14001 EMS certification, demonstrating rigorous environmental governance. Sustainability Reporting – Recognized for its transparency and excellence in publicly publishing detailed Sustainability/ESG/CSR reports.

– Recognized for its transparency and excellence in publicly publishing detailed Sustainability/ESG/CSR reports. Environmental Sustainability Research – For its active role in commissioning and publishing critical research focused on sustainability within the additive manufacturing landscape.

– For its active role in commissioning and publishing critical research focused on sustainability within the additive manufacturing landscape. Excellence in AM Sustainability – Honored for its initiatives that significantly expand the understanding and application of more sustainable manufacturing practices globally.

The awards ceremony acknowledges and encourages the significant efforts made by its member organizations in promoting AM technologies and practices for better, more sustainable, and economically advantageous manufacturing around the world.

"The AMGTA's mission to promote and advance the sustainability value proposition of the Additive Manufacturing industry aligns nicely with Stratasys' objectives for evidence-based sustainability operations," said Sherri Monroe, Executive Director of the AMGTA. "Stratasys' achievements reflect their leadership and commitment to advancing additive manufacturing technology in a way that benefits, people, our planet, and users around the world."

Mindful Manufacturing™ is Stratasys’ ESG strategy, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to rethinking how things are made, with the goal of designing and producing products and parts that demonstrate improved environmental, social and governance stewardship.

Rosa Coblens, VP of Sustainability & Communications at Stratasys, commented on the recognition: "These awards are a testament to our dedication to the Mindful Manufacturing™ approach. At Stratasys, we are not just participating in AM-enabled sustainability efforts but are leading our market by example. By measuring, reporting, and practicing evidence-based continuous improvements in ESG and sustainability, we are setting new standards for the entire industry."

