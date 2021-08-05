Stratasys : Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
08/05/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Revenue of $147.0 million
GAAP net loss of $20.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share
Generated $5.6 million of cash from operations
Furthering penetration into Healthcare - introduced J5 MediJet medical 3D printer
$522.7 million cash and equivalents and no debt at quarter end
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Summary Compared to Second Quarter 2020:
Revenue of $147.0 million compared to $117.6 million.
GAAP gross margin was 43.0%, compared to 37.2%.
Non-GAAP gross margin was 47.5%, compared to 45.4%.
GAAP operating loss was $22.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $29.3 million.
Non-GAAP operating loss was $2.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $8.1 million.
GAAP net loss was $20.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $28.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.
Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million, compared to $(1.6) million.
Cash provided by operations of $5.6 million, compared to cash use of $9.7 million.
Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our strong second quarter results were highlighted by a 25% year over year revenue improvement with growth from all regions and all business lines. Our focus on manufacturing gained further traction, we increased the monetization and ecosystem partnerships of our software business, and we expanded our medical and dental offerings, advancing our plans for further penetration in the healthcare industry.”
Dr. Zeif continued, “The transition of the 3D printing industry from prototyping to mass production is ongoing, and our commitment to being the first choice in polymer 3D printing positions us to be the main benefactor. We are investing across technology, software, materials, and talent to capture increased market share that we expect will yield significant returns and sustained profitability in the years to come.”
Financial Outlook: (TBD)
Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impact related to the pandemic does not impede the economic environment further, the Company is reiterating and updating its outlook as follows:
Third quarter 2021 revenue of approximately 17% - 18% growth year-over-year. Fourth quarter revenue is expected to be sequentially higher than third quarter.
Full year operating expenses expected to rise approximately $30 million compared to 2020, primarily due to the return of employees to a full-time schedule starting January 1, 2021, as well as operating costs as the markets gradually re-open.
Full year capital expenditures anticipated to range from $24 million to $30 million.
Longer term, the Company continues to expect significant leverage benefit from its investments as revenue growth should start to accelerate in 2022 and beyond.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations (i) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions and divestments related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains, and (ii) excluding non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity method investments, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, revaluation of our investments and the corresponding tax effect of those items. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a comparable view of our performance to other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.
Stratasys Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
343,733
$
272,092
Short-term deposits
179,000
27,000
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0.8 and $0.9 million as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
109,969
106,068
Inventories
124,227
131,672
Prepaid expenses
7,288
6,717
Other current assets
21,189
16,943
Total current assets
785,406
560,492
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
201,080
201,232
Goodwill
39,686
35,694
Other intangible assets, net
124,257
131,569
Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,514
21,298
Other non-current assets
55,081
39,717
Total non-current assets
437,618
429,510
Total assets
$
1,223,024
$
990,002
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
42,001
$
16,987
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
30,134
31,061
Accrued compensation and related benefits
29,270
25,659
Deferred revenues - short term
48,943
49,165
Operating lease liabilities - short term
8,248
9,282
Total current liabilities
158,596
132,154
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenues - long term
15,661
14,227
Operating lease liabilities - long term
9,553
12,567
Contingent consideration
40,436
37,400
Other non-current liabilities
37,206
34,059
Total non-current liabilities
102,856
98,253
Total liabilities
261,452
230,407
Redeemable non-controlling interests
227
227
Equity
Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands shares; 65,396 thousands shares and 56,617 thousands shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
181
155
Additional paid-in capital
2,992,833
2,753,955
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,703
)
(8,846
)
Accumulated deficit
(2,024,966
)
(1,985,896
)
Total equity
961,345
759,368
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,223,024
$
990,002
Stratasys Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net sales
Products
$
100,305
$
73,877
$
190,629
$
157,049
Services
46,700
43,746
90,565
93,481
147,005
117,623
281,194
250,530
Cost of sales
Products
49,731
39,969
96,651
79,217
Services
34,004
33,918
65,696
67,707
83,735
73,887
162,347
146,924
Gross profit
63,270
43,736
118,847
103,606
Operating expenses
Research and development, net
22,437
21,303
43,038
45,497
Selling, general and administrative
63,557
51,711
116,891
107,287
85,994
73,014
159,929
152,784
Operating loss
(22,724
)
(29,278
)
(41,082
)
(49,178
)
Financial income (expenses), net
(372
)
149
(749
)
(680
)
Loss before income taxes
(23,096
)
(29,129
)
(41,831
)
(49,858
)
Income tax benefit
(4,368
)
(2,128
)
(5,310
)
(1,907
)
Share in losses of associated companies
(1,431
)
(950
)
(2,549
)
(1,788
)
Net loss
(20,159
)
(27,951
)
(39,070
)
(49,739
)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
-
35
-
(50
)
Net loss attributable to Stratasys Ltd.
$
(20,159
)
$
(27,986
)
$
(39,070
)
$
(49,689
)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Stratasys Ltd.
Basic
$
(0.31
)
$
0.51
$
(0.63
)
$
(0.91
)
Diluted
$
(0.31
)
$
0.51
$
(0.63
)
$
(0.91
)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
64,908
54,917
61,796
54,733
Diluted
64,908
54,917
61,796
54,733
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
Non-GAAP
2021
2020
Non-GAAP
2020
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
Gross profit (1)
$
63,270
$
6,616
$
69,886
$
43,736
$
9,612
$
53,348
Operating income (loss) (1,2)
(22,724
)
20,133
(2,591
)
(29,278
)
21,228
(8,050
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3)
(20,159
)
18,581
(1,578
)
(27,986
)
20,634
(7,352
)
Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4)
$
(0.31
)
$
0.29
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.51
)
$
0.38
$
(0.13
)
(1)
Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
5,518
4,065
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
788
497
Restructuring and other related costs
310
5,050
6,616
9,612
(2)
Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
2,200
2,125
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
7,189
5,614
Restructuring and other related costs
350
3,798
Revaluation of investments
2,201
-
Contingent consideration
202
-
Other expenses
1,375
79
13,517
11,616
20,133
21,228
(3)
Corresponding tax effect
(1,637
)
(669
)
Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments
85
75
$
18,581
$
20,634
(4)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted
64,908
64,908
54,917
54,917
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
Non-GAAP
2021
2020
Non-GAAP
2020
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
Gross profit (1)
$
118,847
$
13,685
$
132,532
$
103,606
$
14,026
$
117,632
Operating income (loss) (1,2)
(41,082
)
35,918
(5,164
)
(49,178
)
32,719
(16,459
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3)
(39,070
)
33,692
(5,378
)
(49,689
)
31,771
(17,919
)
Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4)
$
(0.63
)
$
0.55
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.91
)
$
0.58
$
(0.33
)
(1)
Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
10,873
8,130
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
1,422
899
Restructuring and other related costs
1,390
4,997
13,685
14,026
(2)
Acquired intangible assets amortization expense
4,393
4,267
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
13,760
10,119
Restructuring and other related costs
2,159
3,829
Revaluation of investments
(1,469
)
-
Contingent consideration
393
-
Other expenses
2,997
478
22,233
18,693
35,918
32,719
(3)
Corresponding tax effect
(2,394
)
(1,100
)
Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments
168
152
$
33,692
$
31,771
(4)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted