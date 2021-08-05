Stratasys : Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Summary Compared to Second Quarter 2020:

Revenue of $147.0 million compared to $117.6 million.

GAAP gross margin was 43.0%, compared to 37.2%.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 47.5%, compared to 45.4%.

GAAP operating loss was $22.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $29.3 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $2.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $8.1 million.

GAAP net loss was $20.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $28.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million, compared to $(1.6) million.

Cash provided by operations of $5.6 million, compared to cash use of $9.7 million.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our strong second quarter results were highlighted by a 25% year over year revenue improvement with growth from all regions and all business lines. Our focus on manufacturing gained further traction, we increased the monetization and ecosystem partnerships of our software business, and we expanded our medical and dental offerings, advancing our plans for further penetration in the healthcare industry.”

Dr. Zeif continued, “The transition of the 3D printing industry from prototyping to mass production is ongoing, and our commitment to being the first choice in polymer 3D printing positions us to be the main benefactor. We are investing across technology, software, materials, and talent to capture increased market share that we expect will yield significant returns and sustained profitability in the years to come.”

Financial Outlook: (TBD)

Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impact related to the pandemic does not impede the economic environment further, the Company is reiterating and updating its outlook as follows:

Third quarter 2021 revenue of approximately 17% - 18% growth year-over-year. Fourth quarter revenue is expected to be sequentially higher than third quarter.

Full year operating expenses expected to rise approximately $30 million compared to 2020, primarily due to the return of employees to a full-time schedule starting January 1, 2021, as well as operating costs as the markets gradually re-open.

Full year capital expenditures anticipated to range from $24 million to $30 million.

Longer term, the Company continues to expect significant leverage benefit from its investments as revenue growth should start to accelerate in 2022 and beyond.

Stratasys Ltd. Second Quarter 2021 Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company plans to webcast its conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com, or directly at the following web address:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssys/mediaframe/46027/indexl.html

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for six months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, including the financial guidance concerning its expected results for 2021, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; the extent of our success at successfully consummating acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; the strength and duration of, and degree of recovery from, the COVID-19 pandemic in the markets in which we operate; potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular (including risks related to the impact of coronavirus on our supply chain and business); costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D “Key Information - Risk Factors”, Item 4, “Information on the Company”, Item 5, “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects,” and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 1, 2021 (the “2020 Annual Report”). Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2020 Annual Report and the Reports of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that attach Stratasys’ unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements and its review of its results of operations and financial condition, for the quarterly periods throughout 2021, which will be furnished to the SEC throughout 2021 (including on or about the date hereof), and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are provided or made (as applicable) as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations (i) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions and divestments related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains, and (ii) excluding non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity method investments, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, revaluation of our investments and the corresponding tax effect of those items. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a comparable view of our performance to other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 343,733 $ 272,092 Short-term deposits 179,000 27,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0.8 and $0.9 million as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 109,969 106,068 Inventories 124,227 131,672 Prepaid expenses 7,288 6,717 Other current assets 21,189 16,943 Total current assets 785,406 560,492 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 201,080 201,232 Goodwill 39,686 35,694 Other intangible assets, net 124,257 131,569 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,514 21,298 Other non-current assets 55,081 39,717 Total non-current assets 437,618 429,510 Total assets $ 1,223,024 $ 990,002 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 42,001 $ 16,987 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 30,134 31,061 Accrued compensation and related benefits 29,270 25,659 Deferred revenues - short term 48,943 49,165 Operating lease liabilities - short term 8,248 9,282 Total current liabilities 158,596 132,154 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues - long term 15,661 14,227 Operating lease liabilities - long term 9,553 12,567 Contingent consideration 40,436 37,400 Other non-current liabilities 37,206 34,059 Total non-current liabilities 102,856 98,253 Total liabilities 261,452 230,407 Redeemable non-controlling interests 227 227 Equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands shares; 65,396 thousands shares and 56,617 thousands shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 181 155 Additional paid-in capital 2,992,833 2,753,955 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,703 ) (8,846 ) Accumulated deficit (2,024,966 ) (1,985,896 ) Total equity 961,345 759,368 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,223,024 $ 990,002

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales Products $ 100,305 $ 73,877 $ 190,629 $ 157,049 Services 46,700 43,746 90,565 93,481 147,005 117,623 281,194 250,530 Cost of sales Products 49,731 39,969 96,651 79,217 Services 34,004 33,918 65,696 67,707 83,735 73,887 162,347 146,924 Gross profit 63,270 43,736 118,847 103,606 Operating expenses Research and development, net 22,437 21,303 43,038 45,497 Selling, general and administrative 63,557 51,711 116,891 107,287 85,994 73,014 159,929 152,784 Operating loss (22,724 ) (29,278 ) (41,082 ) (49,178 ) Financial income (expenses), net (372 ) 149 (749 ) (680 ) Loss before income taxes (23,096 ) (29,129 ) (41,831 ) (49,858 ) Income tax benefit (4,368 ) (2,128 ) (5,310 ) (1,907 ) Share in losses of associated companies (1,431 ) (950 ) (2,549 ) (1,788 ) Net loss (20,159 ) (27,951 ) (39,070 ) (49,739 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - 35 - (50 ) Net loss attributable to Stratasys Ltd. $ (20,159 ) $ (27,986 ) $ (39,070 ) $ (49,689 ) Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. Basic $ (0.31 ) $ 0.51 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.91 ) Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ 0.51 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 64,908 54,917 61,796 54,733 Diluted 64,908 54,917 61,796 54,733

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Non-GAAP 2021 2020 Non-GAAP 2020 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 63,270 $ 6,616 $ 69,886 $ 43,736 $ 9,612 $ 53,348 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (22,724 ) 20,133 (2,591 ) (29,278 ) 21,228 (8,050 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3) (20,159 ) 18,581 (1,578 ) (27,986 ) 20,634 (7,352 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4) $ (0.31 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.38 $ (0.13 ) (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 5,518 4,065 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 788 497 Restructuring and other related costs 310 5,050 6,616 9,612 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 2,200 2,125 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7,189 5,614 Restructuring and other related costs 350 3,798 Revaluation of investments 2,201 - Contingent consideration 202 - Other expenses 1,375 79 13,517 11,616 20,133 21,228 (3) Corresponding tax effect (1,637 ) (669 ) Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments 85 75 $ 18,581 $ 20,634 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted 64,908 64,908 54,917 54,917

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Non-GAAP 2021 2020 Non-GAAP 2020 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 118,847 $ 13,685 $ 132,532 $ 103,606 $ 14,026 $ 117,632 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (41,082 ) 35,918 (5,164 ) (49,178 ) 32,719 (16,459 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3) (39,070 ) 33,692 (5,378 ) (49,689 ) 31,771 (17,919 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (4) $ (0.63 ) $ 0.55 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.91 ) $ 0.58 $ (0.33 ) (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 10,873 8,130 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,422 899 Restructuring and other related costs 1,390 4,997 13,685 14,026 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 4,393 4,267 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 13,760 10,119 Restructuring and other related costs 2,159 3,829 Revaluation of investments (1,469 ) - Contingent consideration 393 - Other expenses 2,997 478 22,233 18,693 35,918 32,719 (3) Corresponding tax effect (2,394 ) (1,100 ) Equity method related amortization, divestments and impairments 168 152 $ 33,692 $ 31,771 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted 61,796 61,796 54,733 54,733

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005233/en/