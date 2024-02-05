Company CEO Yoav Zeif to open the industry’s touchstone conference with keynote address on the state of additive manufacturing

Three senior executives from Stratasys LTD (NASDAQ: SSYS) will speak in four sessions at the Additive Manufacturing Strategies conference, February 6-8 in New York City, the company announced today. The company is also a Diamond Sponsor of this annual in-person event that brings together additive manufacturing stakeholders from all over the world.

During the three-day conference, Stratasys leaders will share information and insights based on their experience and work around the world with manufacturers and other industry peers who are driving the innovation and adoption of additive manufacturing in today’s industrial landscape.

The sessions include:

February 6, 9 a.m., Dr. Yoav Zeif, CEO: Main Conference Keynote

February 6, 4:20 p.m., Hugo Da Silva, VP of Strategy, M&A and Venturing: Venture Capital Panel

February 7, 1:35 p.m., Victor Gerdes, VP, Global Software Product Strategy: Trends and Innovations in Additive Manufacturing Software

February 8, 2:15 p.m., Dr. Yoav Zeif, CEO: CEO Roundtable

“Stratasys develops industrial grade additive solutions to help our customers around the globe solve critical design and manufacturing challenges, right along their production cycle,” said Zeif. “Our team has built strong relationships with our customers and partners who are working tirelessly to identify use cases and leverage the unique benefits of additive manufacturing that lead to lower-costs, higher-volume production, cost-effective customization, and agile tool creation. We are thrilled to share our perspectives on the future of the industry and how we’re making additive work for our customers.”

“We’re thankful to have Stratasys as our Diamond Sponsor to help make this year’s conference the best we’ve ever held,” said John Meckler, Partner, AM Research and 3DPrint.com. “Hundreds of additive manufacturing leaders will come together for knowledge sharing and networking this week, and I look forward to hearing what Stratasys executives have to say on some very critical topics for our industry.”

