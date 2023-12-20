Official STRATASYS LTD. press release

Portfolio of company’s PolyJet printers beats out nine other nominees to win the award for ‘Medical, Dental or Healthcare Application’

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that it earned a prestigious 3D Printing Industry Award, winning the Medical, Dental or Healthcare Application category. The company’s PolyJet-basedJ5 DentaJet™, J5 MediJet™ and J850 Digital Anatomy™ 3D Printers won over a field of nine competitors for its substantial market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220158018/en/

Stratasys’ European Marketing Manager, Justin Cunningham, collecting the 3D Printing Industry Award in the category for Medical, Dental or Healthcare Application. Image Credit: 3D Printing Industry

Stratasys also received honorable mention in the Company of the Year (Enterprise) category, while its Stratasys Neo450 series received honorable mention within Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Polymers). Results were revealed on November 30, at the annual 3D Printing Industry Awards ceremony in London.

Rani Hagag, Chief Health Care and Consumer Business Officer at Stratasys, commented on the win, “We are thrilled with this achievement, which acknowledges the transformation our flagship 3D printing solutions are leading in the dental and medical sectors.

“Be it precision 3D printing of dental parts, producing lifelike biomechanically accurate anatomical models, or creating full-color multi-material training models, our technology provides healthcare professionals with the solutions to improve patient care and clinical outcomes,” he added.

The 3D Printing Industry Award specifically recognizes the importance of Stratasys’ growing portfolio of innovative 3D printers, designed to solve complex problems for both dental and medical professionals. They comprise the professional-grade DentaJet series of multi-material 3D printers, which deliver higher accuracy to dental applications while improving overall production efficiencies and streamlining workflows.

For medical applications, the all-in-one J5 MediJet enables academic medical centers, hospitals and medical device companies to call upon multi-material, multi-color capabilities to create vivid anatomical models, as well as drilling and cutting guides that are sterilizable and biocompatible.

This is taken a step further with the J850 Digital Anatomy 3D printer, which makes it possible to create realistic 3D models of human anatomy that look and feel like real bone and tissue.

“This award reflects not just the promise of our technology but also the collaborative work we do with partners to turn this promise into reality,” continued Hagag. “We thank the judges, but we are even more grateful to the hospitals, labs, and device makers that inspire and trust us daily as we together reimagine healthcare.”

To learn more about medical solutions at Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional information are available upon request from appropriately listed media contacts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220158018/en/