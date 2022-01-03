Log in
    SSYS   IL0011267213

STRATASYS LTD.

(SSYS)
  Report
Stratasys to Participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 13, 2022

01/03/2022
Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, is pleased to announce that the company will be participating at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, being held virtually January 10–14, 2022. Needham will host a fireside chat with Dr. Yoav Zeif, Chief Executive Officer and Eitan Zamir, incoming Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be available as a live webcast and archived for 180 days at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/ssys/2311540. It will also be available as an archive only at https://investors.stratasys.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 605 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 603 M 1 603 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 981
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,49 $
Average target price 38,14 $
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
Managers and Directors
Yoav Zeif Chief Executive Officer
Lilach Payorski Chief Financial Officer
Dov Ofer Chairman
Guy Menchik Chief Technology Officer
Yossi Azarzar Chief Operating Officer
