Unprecedented Efficiency for High-volume Dental Labs Made Possible for Printing at Scale, Reducing Cost-per-part by Up to 67%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), announced today the launch of the groundbreaking DentaJet™ XL, the latest innovation in dental 3D printing technology. This new high-speed 3D printer is the latest addition to the DentaJet series, designed to further improve dental lab productivity and reduce costs with its larger resin cartridges, large print tray, Super High-Speed mode, and minimal post processing workflow.

"The Stratasys DentaJet XL solution is engineered specifically for digital dental labs that must deliver high volumes of applications without sacrificing quality, helping them overcome significant challenges in finding and retaining qualified technicians as they work to meet growing market demand,” said Ronen Lebi, Vice President, Stratasys Dental. “It is the most efficient production solution we have developed to date, geared to produce highly accurate crown and bridge, implant, and aligner models and surgical guides simultaneously at scale."

The new PolyJet™ multi-material 3D printer is designed to run in a production setting with minimal human intervention. With advanced software print prep and print management features, as well as unattended printing and curing, labs can reduce up to 90 percent of their labor costs. The introduction of new printing modes and larger cartridges results in up to 67% lower cost per part. This new printer can be integrated with new validated, fast and large batch post processing workflows for support removal. It also allows for printing two materials simultaneously. And it can improve lab productivity and lowers costs making it the “go-to” solution for large volume production labs around the world.

"Incorporating the DentaJet XL 3D printer into our laboratory has significantly improved our digital workflow,” said James Dobson, Vice President, Digital Production, Dobson Ortho Laboratories and one of the first to implement the solution. “With its large print tray, 4X larger resin cartridges, and hot-swap capabilities, we have already achieved significant material and labor savings. Creating print jobs has become extremely fast and simple with the automatic part nesting features. Furthermore, its sealed resin system ensures a healthier workplace for our team."

"The new Super High-Speed Mode allowed us to significantly increase our production of clear aligners by nearly 50%, without adding any additional labor and at a much-reduced cost per part,” said Prof. Armando Razionale, Airnivol, and one of the first customers implementing the solution in Europe. “Plus, by integrating the DentaJet XL with the automatic support removal workflow, we are saving a tremendous amount of time and labor in the final stage of production. It’s almost like we added a virtual lab technician!"

The first DentaJet XL customers were able to achieve notable production results:

Up to 16 implant cases (surgical guide and model) in 6 hours 30 minutes

Up to 102 crown & bridge models in 4 hours 31 minutes

Up to 28 orthodontic models in 6 hours 37 minutes

Up to 36 aligner arches in 2 hours 14 minutes

Notable features of this new solution include:

Uninterrupted printing, even for the largest jobs with 4kg resin cartridges and hot-swap.

Significantly reduced print prep times and integrated fleet management with intuitive GrabCAD Print software.

Increased production speed of clear aligner arches by up to 30 percent with a super high-speed mode.

Dual-material printing, which allows labs to increase output by printing two materials at once.

Efficient post-processing with integrated third-party workflows for large batch support removal. This streamlines processes and saves time and labor.

For more information on the DentaJet XL and to schedule a demo, please visit www.stratasys.com/dentajet-xl.

